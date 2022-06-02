No 'quick fix' for energy crisis, Treasurer Jim Chalmers says

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says while there is no quick fix when it comes to rising energy costs, the medium-term solution is an effective energy policy.





Mr Chalmers appeared on ABC's RN Breakfast on Thursday, where he was questioned by host Patricia Karvelas about energy prices and the cost of living.





He said challenges in the energy market were the "most pressing" aspect of the cost of living crisis in Australia.





"We’ve been upfront with people before and after the election that there’s a cost of living crisis in this country and the most pressing element of that now is these challenges in the energy market … putting extreme pressure on industry but also on households right around Australia," he said.



Mr Chalmers said while the economy is growing, the challenges were also increasing.





"We have high and rising inflation feeding through into rising interest rates, falling wages, and our ability to deal with that is constrained by the fact that there is more than $1 trillion of debt in the budget we have inherited," he said.





"I want to be upfront and honest with the Australian people, there is no use pretending away these challenges or tip-toeing around them."



"We've got a serious set of economic conditions which we've inherited from our predecessors, (which we) have to acknowledge if we're going to work together to address them."





"I will always acknowledge the things that are going well and the difficult parts in the economy."



