'No regrets': Jacinda Ardern to step down as New Zealand prime minister

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her retirement from politics within the next month.





Ms Ardern choked back tears on Thursday as she said she did not have the energy to seek re-election.





"I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice," she said.



She said the challenge of the past years has "taken its toll".





"I would be giving a disservice to this country knowing that I don't have enough in the tank to keep going for the next four years."





Ms Ardern said the Labour party would elect a new leader by the weekend, but deputy prime minister Grant Robertson would not be a candidate.





The bombshell announcement came in Napier at the party's year-starting caucus retreat.



"I knew once I made it, my mind was not for changing," she said, adding that some of her family members urged her to stay in the job.





Ms Ardern was expected to announce an election date - which she did, for 14 October, but shocked all-comers by declaring her exit from politics.





She said she had "no regrets", saying she achieved what she set out to do as prime minister.



"I also leave also knowing I did my best."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to "empathy" with a Twitter post on Thursday.





"She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities. Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me," he wrote about Ms Ardern.



Ms Ardern would not speculate on who would succeed her in the role when asked if the country was ready for a Maori leader.





When asked what she wanted to be remembered for, she said she wanted it to be her passion and honesty.





"As someone who always tried to be kind," Ms Ardern said.



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives with her husband Clarke Gayford and daughter Neve for the Queen's State Memorial Service at the Cathedral of St Paul in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, 26 September, 2022. Source: AAP / Mark Mitchell Ms Ardern also addressed her family; her fiance Clarke Gayford and four-year-old daughter Neve.





"Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school this year," she said.





"And to Clarke - let's finally get married."





The race to succeed Ms Ardern as prime minister appears to be an open contest with Grant Robertson - the finance minister and a previous leadership aspirant - deciding not to stand.



"It has been the honour of my working life to have supported Jacinda as Minister of Finance and as Deputy Prime Minister," he said in a statement.





"Her intellect, judgement and empathy mark her out as one of New Zealand's finest leaders."





"As a colleague, a friend and a New Zealander I am incredibly grateful for her service and commitment and wish her every joy and success in the future."



Others who could stand include education minister Chris Hipkins, a close ally of Ms Ardern, foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta or immigration minister Michael Wood.





Under Labour rules, two-thirds of the caucus must support a candidate for the leadership at Sunday's vote or the contest will be thrown open to the wider membership.



