'Nobody like her ever again': Britain mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II as Charles prepares for throne

As Australians come to terms with the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, whose death was announced in a statement from Buckingham Palace in the early hours of Friday morning, people around the world have reflected on the Queen’s 70-year reign.





The 96-year-old who "died peacefully at Balmoral" was remembered fondly by those who visited the palace upon learning the news.





Eliud Richie, a 19-year-old student, said they were finding it hard to believe the Queen was no longer around.





''I know she's getting older but it's one of those things you never believe is going to happen. It's quite upsetting really, it's that feeling in your stomach, you don't really know what to say," they said.





"Just can't really believe it to be honest because she's been queen my whole life."





London resident Sarah Kendrew said no matter what people's thoughts of the monarchy, the Queen had been a 'constant' and it was a 'sad day.'





''I think people have complicated thoughts about monarchies and the royal family and empires and things like that. I think that's ok, but she's like a really remarkable figure," she said.





The newly appointed King Charles III and The Queen Consort Camilla are expected to return to London from Balmoral, where they had rushed to be by the Queen's side before her death.





As the Queen's eldest son, Charles, 73, automatically became king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. He will be known as King Charles III.





In a statement, King Charles said the death of his mother is "a moment of great sadness" for his family.



"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother," he said.





"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."



Family members travelled to be by her side in the hours before the announcement and after her doctors expressed concerns over her health.





Crowds are beginning to assemble outside Buckingham Palace as tributes start to flow through.



Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has described Queen Elizabeth II as "the rock on which modern Britain was built".





"In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world to remember her extraordinary lifetime of service," she said in a statement.



Several days earlier, the Queen appointed Ms Truss as the prime minister at Balmoral Castle . Ms Truss is the 15th prime minister to serve under Queen Elizabeth II.



Queen Elizabeth II received UK Prime Minister Liz Truss earlier this week at her home in Balmoral, Scotland. Credit: Jane Barlow/AP Queen Elizabeth's health had been in decline.





Last October, Elizabeth spent a night in hospital, and she has been forced to cut back on her public engagements since then. On Wednesday, she cancelled a virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.



Queen Elizabeth II, who was also the world's oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on 6 February, 1952, when she was just 25.





She was crowned in June the following year.



