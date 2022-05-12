'Biggest emergency': North Korea confirms first cases of COVID-19

North Korea said it has detected its first outbreak of COVID-19 in the country's capital, Pyongyang, according to state media KCNA on Thursday.





The reports said the COVID-19 infection that has passed across its border is the Omicron subvariant BA.2 .





This is the first time North Korea has reported a COVID-19 infection in its country since the pandemic began.



"There has been the biggest emergency incident in the country, with a hole in our emergency quarantine front, that has been kept safely over the past two years and three months since February 2020," the KCNA report said.





The report didn't give details on case numbers or possible sources of infection.



The report was published as the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chaired a Workers' Party meeting to discuss responses to the first outbreak of the coronavirus.



