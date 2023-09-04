North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet Vladimir Putin in Russia for arms talks

Key Points North Korea supplied infantry rockets and missiles to Russia last year for use by the privately controlled Wagner group.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled last month to North Korea seeking to acquire additional munitions for the war.

Kim is likely to travel to Vladivostok, on Russia's Pacific coast, to meet with Putin.

The White House said on Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expects to hold a "leader-level diplomatic engagement" with President Vladimir Putin in Russia.





"As we have warned publicly, arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing," National Security Council (NSC) spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said, using an acronym for the North.





"We have information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia," she added.



Last week the White House said that Russia was already in secret, active talks with the North to acquire a range of munitions and supplies for Moscow's fight in Ukraine.





NSC spokesman John Kirby said that despite its denials, North Korea supplied infantry rockets and missiles to Russia last year for use by the privately controlled Wagner military group.





Watson said Monday that the United States urged North Korea "to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia."





