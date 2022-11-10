Nos is a vocal critic of Iran's regime. She fears Iranian agents have targeted her in Australia for it

KEY POINTS: Members of Australia's Iranian community say they've been targeted by Iranian agents.

The Australian Federal Police and NSW Police are investigating reports of harrassment.

Australian diplomats have issued complaints to the Iranian embassy over the issue.

Over the years, Nos Hosseini has seen family cars tampered with, family members arrested and ongoing online harassment.





The Melbourne resident believes it's all because she speaks out about what’s happening in her country of birth, Iran.





When she was younger, Ms Hosseini saw a picture of her taken without her knowledge at a protest in 2009, on the website of an Iranian presidential candidate. The accompanying article was a translation of a story she had commented on, about Iranian regime agents spying on dissidents in Australia.





She says tyres from the family car have also had been slashed and bolts and pieces removed — she believes by the agents.



Members of the Iranian community in Australia also told her that when they travelled to Iran they were questioned by officials at Tehran airport who showed them pictures of her father and asked them if they knew him.





Her relatives and loved ones in Iran have been arrested and imprisoned, and prevented from working, including her uncle.





“During his detention, he was told by the Iranian authorities that they're aware of what we're doing in Australia,” Ms Hosseini told SBS News.



Nos Hosseini attending a protest in Australia. Source: Supplied “They were aware of what time we got home; they're aware of the car that my mum drives. So it was clear that there was a lot of surveillance going on, and we continue to be subject to that surveillance.”





In the past two months, since nationwide protests have erupted over the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, Ms Hosseni has continued to be a vocal critic of the Iranian regime and its human rights record.





But the repercussions of doing so has left her fearing for her family at home, and back in Iran.



“Our relatives in Iran have told us to stop contacting them,” she said.





“Given that the Iranian regime is indiscriminately arresting people, targeting people, killing people on the streets [relatives said they] don't want to be the next victim.”





She’s also been the target of harassment online for speaking out about what’s happening in Iran. Ms Hosseini has reported the incidents to Victoria Police.





“There's something suspicious and sinister going on in the background as well, with agents of the regime trying to stop people such as myself speaking out,” she said.





Ms Hosseni’s story is just one example of an issue that is on the radar of Australian Federal Police and the federal government: the alleged intimidation and harassment of members of the Iranian-Australian community by Iranian agents.



Fahimeh Koshani says she was jailed for four years when she was 14 and is worried worried about her freedoms being infringed upon in Australia by Iranian regime agents. Source: SBS News / Sara Tomevska Fahimeh Koshani fled to Australia after her brother was executed in prison. He was arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards because he was carrying an opposition newspaper. She was also arrested.





“I was only 14 years old, they kept me in prison for four years…they tortured me, physically and emotionally…and they raped me,” Ms Koshani told SBS News.





“Once I was released, I came to Australia…which is like a paradise for me, I enjoy this country with freedom and its democracy.”





Ms Koshani attended a protest at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday calling on the Australian government to do more in support of the protest movement in Iran.





She fears that the Iranian regime’s alleged use of intimidation tactics – including monitoring protests in Australia – could jeopardise her newfound freedom.





“Why should I not be the voice of my people, especially the voice of other women, who are still suffering in Iran?”





“We are here today to tell the parliamentarians of Australia that the embassy of Iran does not represent our people, and the Australian government should kick them out.”



Artoniss Ehsani fears she can never return to Iran because of her political activism in Australia. Source: SBS News / Sara Tomevska Another Australian of Iranian background who attended the protest in Canberra, Artoniss Ehsani, said many members of the community had been “targeted” by the Iranian embassy in the capital.





“It’s often very sneaky, but sometimes it's explicit,” she said.





“When we go out to protests like this, it’s quite dangerous for us, because our names and faces can be sent to the embassy.





“It’s particularly dangerous for those who still have family in Iran. I know I can never return there, because of my political activism.”





On Thursday, it emerged that Iran's envoy in Australia had been summoned by top Australian officials over the reports of intimidation.



Senior foreign affairs department official Marc Innes-Brown said he spoke to the Iranian charge d'affaires in Canberra to allay concerns about reports of intimidation and threats against Australia's Iranian community.





Mr Innes-Brown said the government would continue to monitor the issue with Iran "not liking dissent, either internal or external".





"That is something we are still getting across; the extent of it," Mr Innes-Brown said of the reports of intimidation.





"Unfortunately, this is a practice of the Iranian regime."





Officials confirmed the AFP and NSW police are investigating reports of intimidation against Iranians in Australia.



Members of the Iranian-Australian community attend a protest at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday. Source: SBS News / Sara Tomevksa Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong encouraged anybody who had been harassed to come forward to authorities.





"Whether that be physical or other harassment or intimidation, we will support you engaging with the Australian Federal Police or local police," she told a budget estimates hearing.





Despite the threats, Ms Hosseni says she’s not going to back down from her activism in Australia.





“To see footage of people being shot at for bravely standing up and speaking up and calling for regime change and risking their lives, I think, well, my life is no different and no more important than the life of someone who's actually up against all odds, fighting for their future,” she said.





“It's scary for me and it's concerning and worrying but I guess I mean, not speaking out is worse, to keep silent given what people are up against.





“If they make an example of one person it deters others from speaking up.”





The Iranian embassy in Canberra has been contacted for comment.



