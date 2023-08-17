Australia

Not guilty: Hillsong founder Brian Houston cleared of child sexual abuse cover-up

Former Hillsong leader Brian Houston has been found not guilty after being charged in 2021, after it emerged he failed to report his father's sexual abuse crimes to the police.

Brian Houston and his wife Bobbie walking up stairs outside

Brian Houston (left) and wife Bobbie Houston. Hillsong founder and pastor Brian Houston has been found not guilty of concealing a child sex offence in the 1970s. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi

Key points
  • Brian Houston has been cleared of concealing alleged child sex offences by his father Frank Houston in the 1970s.
  • He pleaded not guilty to concealing a serious indictable offence.
  • Magistrate Gareth Christofi concluded Brian Houston had a "reasonable excuse" for not reporting the matter.
Hillsong founder Brian Houston had a reasonable excuse not to report his father's abuse of a boy to the police more than two decades ago, a court has ruled.

The 69-year-old was a child when his father Frank Houston began abusing Brett Sengstock, who has chosen to waive his right to anonymity.

Houston later learned of his father's abuse and confronted him about it.

Frank Houston confessed and was stood down in late 1999.
Brian Houston shared the news with other members of the national executive within the Assemblies of God churches during an urgent meeting at Sydney airport.

Word of the elder Houston's confession eventually reached Sengstock, but he could not remember who told him, telling the court "it was gossip everywhere."

However, Houston did not report his father to the police.

He faced a local court hearing which started in December, pleading not guilty to a charge of concealing a serious indictable offence, which stemmed from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.
Houston argued he did not report his father's abuse to the police because he did not believe Sengstock wanted that to happen.

He also suggested Sengstock was by then an adult who could have reported the abuse himself.

Magistrate Gareth Christofi found Houston not guilty on Thursday in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court.

His excuse for not reporting the abuse was a reasonable one, the magistrate said.

"Victims of sexual abuse ought to feel safe to confide in others without being concerned they are exposing those others to a criminal offence," Christofi said.

Sengstock said he never told Houston he did not want the abuse reported, a point of dispute at the hearing.

But Christofi said regardless of what Sengstock told Houston, the Hillsong leader had been told of the abuse survivor's attitude by others.

The prosecution said Houston had adopted a convenient excuse to avoid reporting the matter to authorities in order to protect both the church and his father.

Christofi said proving that claim beyond reasonable doubt was "a tall order indeed".

It was also submitted Houston had used vague language when he spoke publicly about his father's abuse and removal as a minister.

Houston might have been "euphemistic" when talking to thousands of people, but it was obvious what he was talking about and anyone left wondering needed only to ask around, Christofi said.

The fact he was speaking "widely and freely" about his father's abuse publicly at all indicated he wanted people to know.

"That is the very opposite of a cover-up," Christofi said.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.
3 min read
Published 17 August 2023 1:31pm
Source: AAP, SBS
