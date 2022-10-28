Australia

'Not our intention': BoM boss apologises for 'confusion' caused by expensive rebrand attempt

Australia's weather forecasting agency was met with criticism and jokes earlier this month when it asked the media to refer to it as "the bureau".

A balding man in a suits peaks into a microphone

The Bureau of Meteorology's chief executive Dr Andrew Johnson said the move was an attempt by the agency to "provide a clear and consistent presence". Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Bureau of Meteorology boss Andrew Johnson has apologised for the confusion caused by the agency's request to be referred to as "the bureau".

In mid-October, the national weather forecaster
asked media outlets to ditch its longstanding nickname "the BoM"
in favour of its full name "the Bureau of Meteorology" or "the bureau".

The statement, which came with a visual rebrand and new Twitter handles, was met with derision and a slew of sardonic tweets.
Advertisement
READ MORE

After a $70,000 rebranding campaign, BoM now wants to be known as 'The Bureau'

In response, Mr Johnson publicly apologised at Friday's Senate estimates hearing.

"Like any large organisation, there are times where we don't get it right," he said.

"Recent public commentary about the name of our organisation is no reflection whatsoever on our capability and devotion to keeping Australians informed.

"I sincerely apologise if this commentary has caused confusion or uncertainty in the community. That was certainly not our intention."

Mr Johnson said the forecaster's myriad names were confusing to older and linguistically diverse Australians, and stressed the bureau's announcement was not a rebrand nor a name change, but an attempt to "provide a clear and consistent presence".

"We have simply asked media outlets to refer to us by that name because we think that will increase the effectiveness of our readings and forecasts, particularly for at-risk communities."

The CEO also used the opportunity to address claims about workplace chaos at the bureau that emerged after the branding debacle.
Flooding in Lismore, NSW
Dr Johnson said the forecaster's myriad names were confusing to older and linguistically diverse Australians. Source: AAP / JASON O'BRIEN/AAPIMAGE
A Saturday Paper report alleged the bureau banned mentions of climate change in connection with severe weather events and blocked individual meteorologists from making public statements about global warming, but Mr Johnson said the forecaster's stance was clear.

"For many years, we have provided evidence including to this committee that climate change is real and it is very likely that human activities have caused most of the global warming we have seen since 1950," he said.

"I've always felt that our views are always open."

He made a clear distinction between the bureau's job as a weather forecaster and CSIRO's role as a climate research body.

"We largely focus on phenomena that go from days through to months and our colleagues at the CSIRO focus on things that go from months through to years."

However, Mr Johnson did not engage with claims about his agency's high turnover and toxic workplace culture.

"We take all workplace issues seriously and we are committed to providing a healthy, safe and productive workplace."
Share
3 min read
Published 28 October 2022 at 6:32pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia. This is who should get it

Australia

How multicultural is your suburb?

Australia

Gina Rinehart criticised 'virtue signalling' netballers. What happened with the Diamonds, and does it matter?

Australia

Australian drama Heartbreak High wins hearts around the world with its authentic representation

Australia

The question that got Endo kicked out of Australia after arriving on a tourist visa

Immigration

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia, but some are upset they can't get it

COVID-19

Russian missiles target Ukraine city of Mykolaiv after more than 50 countries pledge more military aid

World

'Gina Minehart' sketch resurfaces amid Netball Australia sponsorship stoush

Australia