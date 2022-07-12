NSW floods disaster relief eligibility expanded as payments top $514 million

Federal government payments to people affected by the recent NSW floods have been extended to another eight council areas, taking the total to 37.





The new areas are Cumberland, Mid Coast, Muswellbrook, Nambucca, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Randwick and Warren.





Residents who've suffered significant losses as a result of last week's storms and flooding can access payments of $1,000 per adult and $400 per child.





Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the funding will help to provide for immediate needs, including temporary accommodation, food and clothing.



"The floods were widespread and lasted several days, and as the extent of the damage is reported, we are continuing to make sure support is made available," he said.





The payments are exempt from tax and means testing.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the federal and NSW governments were working closely together to support victims of the disaster, and more than 600,000 people affected by the floods had together received in excess of $514 million in payments.





"We want to work with all states and territories when disaster strikes because we know that it's a long road back for people who are suffering through the current period," he told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.





Premier Dominic Perrottet said an independent review of NSW's preparedness for floods in February and March was due at the end of the month.





"There's no doubt these events are becoming more prevalent," he said.





"A lot of [the review] will focus on the immediate response to these disasters but there's no doubt there will be a medium-to-long-term focus."





When asked about the possibility of relocating people from flood-prone areas, particularly Lismore in northern NSW, Mr Albanese said preliminary discussions had taken place between the state and federal governments but nothing had been decided.





"I don't think we've had a discussion about relocating the whole of Lismore, but what we have had on a pretty informal basis is discussion about planning," he said.





"Planning and development on floodplains is something that is primarily the responsibility of state governments, but commonsense has got to apply here."



Mr Perrottet said his government would make sure not to repeat "mistakes of the past".





His remarks come as tenants of flood-affected social housing in Lismore returned home after the properties were rendered uninhabitable in February.





The NSW government said on Tuesday that 73 properties were ready for residents to move into after repairs.





Roma Gooch, an 88-year-old resident whose home was significantly damaged during the floods earlier this year, moved back into a housing complex for seniors in East Lismore.





"After losing so much in the floods, it has been marvelous to come back home and see everything repaired and looking very nice," she said.



