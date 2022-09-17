Australia

NSW government trying to block union action that would make train travel free

The NSW government has moved to stop the state's rail union from deactivating Opal card readers as part of its ongoing industrial action.

Commuters pass through platform entry gates at Central Station in Sydney

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union plans to deactivate Opal readers at NSW train stations from Wednesday. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI

The NSW government is headed to court in a bid to block
union plans to deactivate Opal readers at train stations
as part of an ongoing industrial stoush.

A section 418 application has been lodged in the Fair Work Commission to have the "destructive action" to turn off or short circuit the machines from Wednesday declared unprotected, Transport Minister David Elliott said.

The move follows legal advice received by the government that the proposed action is prima facie unlawful, he said in a statement on Saturday.
Advertisement

"Sydney Trains and NSW Train Link believe the notified action is also unsafe and could cause financial impacts on commuters," Mr Elliott said.

"The submission comes after the (Rail, Tram and Bus Union and others) rejected a number of formal requests from transport officials to withdraw the action."

Mr Elliott said the matter was expected to be heard within 48 hours.

In the meantime, the government remained committed to bargaining in good faith but would take all measures to ensure taxpayer assets were not tampered with, he said.

The union plans to leave station gates open as it did last month but this time the Opal readers will also be deactivated, preventing commuters tapping on, rather than giving them an option not to.
Not all stations have gates, although the action will also deactivate stand-alone payment poles at suburban stations.

The Opal system is operated by a private company and Mr Elliott said on Thursday he planned to seek advice on whether the union action would result in the government having to pay any penalties under its contract.

The RTBU is among unions that recently took Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink to the Fair Work Commission in a bid to keep negotiating a new enterprise agreement and modifications to a fleet of new intercity trains it says is not yet safe to operate.

Premier Dominic Perrottet declared negotiations were over at the end of August, after a month of industrial action disrupting services across several days.

He threatened termination of an enterprise agreement if there was further industrial action.

RTBU NSW secretary Alex Claassens said the government and senior bureaucrats were "the ones responsible for this mess, they can now live with it".
Share
3 min read
Published 17 September 2022 at 5:53pm
Source: AAP
Read more

Trains in NSW to be free 'indefinitely' from next Wednesday as union steps up strike action

NSW nurses and midwives strike for third time this year

Recommended for you

Hasbulla has touched down in Australia. Who is he and why is he an online sensation?

Australia

Government lifts migration cap to 195,000, commits $36 million to fix visa backlog

Australia

Australian author and refugee Anh Do's children's books were banned in some US schools. Here's why

Australia

Driver arrested following deaths of five Sydney teenagers in 'deeply distressing' car crash

Australia

Australia needs more workers for these jobs. Is migration the answer to solving our skills shortage?

Immigration

Australians will get a public holiday to mourn the Queen as Charles officially proclaimed as head of state

Australia

'Absolutely stupid decision': Vladimir Putin says 'impossible' to isolate Russia, vows to cut supplies

World

'Utterly offensive': Australia's Ukrainian community furious over mural of Russian soldier embrace

Australia