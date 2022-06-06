NSW healthcare workers to receive $3,000 one-off payment and wage cap increase

NSW healthcare workers will receive a $3,000 one-off payment and will increase the cap on wages this year, the NSW premier has announced.





The NSW government made the announcement to increase the wage cap to 3 per cent this year and could increase further to 3.5 per cent next year.





Premier Dominic Perrottet said it was a "fair and responsible" decision made by his government, recognising the significant workload of healthcare staff since the COVID-19 pandemic.



"I believe it’s fair and responsible. It balances competing challenges that we have as a state after what we’ve gone through over the last two years," Mr Perrottet told reporters on Monday at Liverpool Hospital.





Mr Perrottet said his commitment is "the biggest boost in our health workforce in our state’s history and the largest in the country".





The announcement has come after months of significant lobbying from paramedics, nurses and other healthcare workers pushing for growth in wages, after being stunted at 2.5 per cent since 2011, when the NSW government introduced a cap on public sector wage increases.





Treasurer Matt Kean said the increase in wages was fair and sustainable in the current economic climate.



"NSW is currently enjoying the lowest unemployment on record and it is important to maintain competitive wages to attract and retain the best talent. In the context of a strong and growing economy, this two-year increase to wages is an affordable and sensible policy."





The Public Service Association last week set a Monday deadline for the government to commit to a 5.4 per cent pay rise, otherwise it vowed there would be a strike on Wednesday.





While healthcare workers have welcomed the wage bonus, a push remains to put an end to a wage cap altogether.





"This payment recognises the reality of what our members have gone through," NSW Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes said in a statement on Monday.



NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says the payment boost is in recognition of healthcare workers' contributions in NSW following the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts "Cleaners, paramedics, wardspeople, security and therapists have worked themselves to the bone to keep NSW safe.





"For people on modest incomes, like cleaners and security, it is a massive boost that makes up for the pay freeze of 2020. It will allow many to put in place a financial buffer against the rising cost of living."





Mr Hayes said while the union is "gratified" its concerns are being listened to by the NSW premier, they will continue to lobby the state government until the cap is scrapped.





"We need a system that allows workers to bargain for wages based on the cost of living and productivity, not a system based on the whim of politicians."



