NSW Liberal preselection battle to be heard by High Court with polls due to be called any day

A battle over the selection of NSW Liberal election candidates is set to continue as the High Court agrees to hear a special leave application on the matter.





An application to challenge a decision in the lower courts over the preselection of NSW Liberal candidates will be heard by the High Court.

The High Court will hear the special leave application by former Liberal Party member Matthew Camenzuli at 4pm on Friday.

Justice Stephen Gageler resolved to expedite the matter given a federal election is due to be called any day.

Lawyers for the parties must prepare applications and responses by 2.45pm on Friday, extending the long running stoush between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and members of the NSW Liberal branch.

The NSW Court of Appeal on Tuesday rejected a legal challenge fronted by Mr Camenzuli, who sought to have the "purported" preselection of the MPs declared invalid.

Mr Camenzuli then lodged an application for leave to appeal the decision in the High Court.