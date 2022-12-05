NSW Police offer $1 million reward in 'final push' to solve terrorism cold case

KEY POINTS The reward was announced on the first day of a coronial inquiry into Australia's first terrorism cold case.

The inquiry is looking into two bombings that occurred in NSW in 1982, which shook the Jewish community.

Investigators want to track down three people they believe were involved in the attacks.

A $1 million reward has been offered to help solve a 40-year-old mystery - the bombing of Sydney's Israeli Consulate and Hakoah Club which shook the tight-knit Jewish community.





The increased reward was announced on Monday, the first day of a coronial inquiry into Australia's first terrorism cold case.





A gas-powered bomb exploded in front of the Israeli Consulate in Sydney about 2pm on 23 December 1982, injuring numerous people.





Five hours later, a car parked in the basement the Hakoah Club at Bondi exploded and although none of the around 100 guests were injured, it's believed the blast was intended to collapse the building.





The improvised explosive device ultimately malfunctioned, and did not explode as intended.





Speaking at NSW State Coroner's Court, counsel assisting David Kell SC said the bombs had been intended to cause catastrophic damage but by "sheer luck" had not killed anyone.





"The evidence will demonstrate that the bombings … were internationally planned attacks ... with clear potential for catastrophic harm and a loss of many lives," Dr Kell said.



In 1982, a car parked in the basement the Hakoah Club at Bondi exploded and although none of the around 100 guests were injured, it's believed the blast was intended to collapse the building. Source: AAP / NSW Police Investigations deemed the bombings to be acts of international terrorism motivated by Palestinian nationalism.





Dr Kell SC told NSW State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan the bombs had been made offshore by Hussayn al-Umari, a known terrorist and part of the Palestinian May 15 Organisation.





"(al-Umari is) a man who is still wanted by the US Department of Justice for a number of bombing campaigns," Dr Kell said.





One or more Australian supporters of the May 15 terror group placed and detonated the two bombs, Ms O'Sullivan heard.





A man was charged in 1983, however the matter was no-billed before the trial began.





The purpose of the coronial inquiry was to recognise the significance of the cold-case terror attack, and to attribute responsibility for the bombings, Dr Kell said.





"It also provides a timely reminder that such an act of terrorism is not to be forgotten," he said.



NSW Police Minister Paul Toole said it was hoped the $1 million reward would "be the final push members of the public need to offer up information". Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts In 2011, investigators from the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team established Strike Force Forbearance to re-investigate the bombings and a $100,000 reward was announced the next year.





Investigators want to track down three people they believe were involved and detectives have prepared a coronial brief of evidence for the inquest.





Police Minister Paul Toole said it was hoped the $1 million reward would "be the final push members of the public need to offer up information - no matter how big or small it may seem - to help police in their unwavering quest for answers and provide closure for all those involved".





Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Commander, Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton, said the attacks had remained in the hearts and minds of Jewish, Israeli and Australian communities.





"It is our hope that the reward will motivate those who know who was involved in the bombings to come forward and help us solve this 40-year-old mystery."





NSW Jewish Board of Deputies CEO Darren Bark said the Jewish community remained hopeful someone with information would come forward.





"For four long decades, our community has searched for answers about this heinous terrorist attack targeting innocent Australians on our own soil," Mr Bark said.



