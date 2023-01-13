NSW store selling Nazi items under police scrutiny as fallout continues for Dominic Perrottet

KEY POINTS NSW Police have confirmed they are investigating reports of stores continuing to publicly display Nazi memorabilia.

A NSW store has continued to sell Nazi items after contacting the state's attorney general for legal advice.

It comes as Premier Dominic Perrottet revealed he wore a Nazi uniform for his 21st birthday nearly two decades ago.

Jewish community members are outraged that stores in NSW continue to sell Nazi memorabilia and publicly display Nazi uniforms as police say they are looking into the matter.





It comes as pressure continues to mount on premier Dominic Perrottet after he apologised on Thursday for wearing a Nazi uniform on his 21st birthday , nearly two decades ago.





NSW passed laws in August last year to criminalise the intentional and public display of Nazi symbols , the second state in the country to do so after Victoria.



But Morpeth Antique Centre, near Newcastle in NSW, continues to sell and display a range of knives and other Nazi-related memorabilia. The centre allows for different dealers to set up their own antique collections in cabinets for sale or display.





Sydney man Mark Mullins spotted the items during a road trip to Morpeth on Sunday.





He saw Nazi armbands, athletic singlets with Nazi symbols, and knives for sale in glass cabinets. In the centre of the room, he was shocked to see a public display of three Nazi uniforms.





He said the dagger with a swastika symbol had a price tag of $2,500, while the singlets were on sale for $1,100.



"I was a bit shocked by that display in the centre of the room. At the very least that's poor taste in Australia," he said.





"It's not something you expect to run into in Australia on a Sunday afternoon drive."





He said he couldn't be certain if the uniforms were for sale or whether they were for display.





Mr Mullins felt uncomfortable after he saw the display, saying he would have preferred that historic memorabilia was contextualised in an appropriate setting, such as at the Australian War Memorial or the Sydney Jewish Museum.





"If you have things like that displayed, it kind of normalises something that is a repugnant aspect of history," Mr Mullins said.



A store in NSW has been spotted displaying a Nazi uniform and selling other Nazi-related memorabilia. Credit: Mark Mullins SBS News asked Mr Perrottet about the continued display of Nazi symbols in NSW stores, he said he would call on authorities to take action against it.





"If that information came to light, I will raise that with the police. That is illegal," he said.





In a statement to SBS News, NSW Police said it is "aware of the report and making inquiries".





Two weeks after NSW laws passed banning public Nazi symbols, Morpeth Antique Centre manager Kylie Richards wrote to the state's Attorney General Mark Speakman to seek clarity about the laws.





On behalf of Mr Speakman, the Department of Communities and Justice responded to Ms Richards in a letter dated 20 September, seen by SBS News, stating that the purpose of the law was to protect the community from harm and to denounce hateful conduct.



"The intent of the offence is to capture harmful and culpable conduct that promotes hatred, not legitimate displays of a Nazi symbol, such as a history class, a poster for a film or a flyer for an art gallery, provided the display is done reasonably and in good faith," the letter read.





"Accordingly, the Government included a broad an non-exhaustive reasonable excuse defence in the legislation that captures public displays of Nazi symbols done reasonably and in good faith for an academic, artistic of educational purpose, or another purpose in the public interest."





Antique dealer Matt Robinson said he has three cabinets on display at the shop, where he sells a range of historic memorabilia on behalf of others.





Mr Robinson said he does not condone anti-Semitism or the wearing of Nazi uniforms in a light-hearted manner, explaining that the antique store is viewed as a resource centre and museum, filled with memorabilia for those interested in war history.





"These are historical items here that people are interested in. I have collectors that have been collecting in different military for 20, 30, 40 years - they're genuine and valid collectors.





"There's not one minute where I've spoken to anybody that would suggest that they're Nazis or have any kind of genuine true fascination for Nazis per se," he said.



A sign outside the Morpeth Antique Centre details the varying forms of historic memorabilia it displays, including "WWII German Militaria". Source: Supplied / Matt Robinson A sign in the centre, written by Chris Williams, described as a leading authority on Third Reich collectables, states that the items could allow people to "see how blind obedience to a charismatic leader can quickly lead a traditional and moral society to ultimate destruction."





When SBS News asked Mr Robinson if he displayed or sold any Nazi memorabilia in his cabinets, he did not provide a response.





The letter stated that the Attorney General could not provide specific legal advice in relation to Ms Richards' matters, and provided a fact sheet with legal services available in NSW.





Benjamin Elton, rabbi and chief minister of the Great Synagogue in Sydney, said that there wasn't a more distressing symbol for the Jewish community than the swastika and Nazi insignia uniform.





"These were the uniforms used when Jews and others were being murdered in their millions," he said.





"I think it's appalling. I think these are not items you should collect.





"These are uniforms worn by war criminals, by people who took part in a fight on behalf of a deeply evil regime that did deeply evil things, and has to be put very firmly in a category in our minds and not to be used for any purpose that we think is light-hearted."





Mr Perrottet is ten weeks away from contesting the leadership at the NSW state election in March this year.



