Sydney United 58 fan gets lifetime ban for 'fascist salute' during Australia Cup final

An investigation launched by Football Australia into the conduct of some Sydney United 58 supporters over the weekend has resulted in one of them receiving a lifetime ban.

Sydney United fans are pictured during the Australia Cup Final match between Sydney United 58 FC and Macarthur FC in Sydney.

Sydney United fans during the Australia Cup Final match between Sydney United 58 FC and Macarthur FC at Allianz Stadium on 1 October, 2022 in Sydney. Source: Getty / Cameron Spencer

A Sydney United 58 supporter has received a lifetime ban after an investigation found they had made a "fascist salute" during the
Australia Cup final on Saturday
.

Football Australia launched an investigation on Sunday
after some of the club’s supporters were seen chanting songs with fascist links and making apparent Nazi salutes during the match.

The sport's governing body released a statement on Wednesday confirming one of the spectators under investigation has been banned for life from attending all Football Australia-sanctioned matches. The ban is effective immediately.

"The conduct in question relates to a fascist salute or similar gesture conducted during the match and captured on the host broadcast. Such conduct is a breach of the Australia Cup Terms of Admission and Football Australia’s Spectator Code of Behaviour," it said.

"Football Australia adopts a zero-tolerance policy to disrespectful and offensive behaviour at sanctioned events and will not tolerate behaviour that has the potential to offend, insult humiliate, disparage or vilify spectators, players or officials."

Published 5 October 2022 at 2:04pm
Source: SBS News