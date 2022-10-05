Sydney United 58 fan gets lifetime ban for 'fascist salute' during Australia Cup final

A Sydney United 58 supporter has received a lifetime ban after an investigation found they had made a "fascist salute" during the Australia Cup final on Saturday .





Football Australia launched an investigation on Sunday after some of the club’s supporters were seen chanting songs with fascist links and making apparent Nazi salutes during the match.





The sport's governing body released a statement on Wednesday confirming one of the spectators under investigation has been banned for life from attending all Football Australia-sanctioned matches. The ban is effective immediately.





"The conduct in question relates to a fascist salute or similar gesture conducted during the match and captured on the host broadcast. Such conduct is a breach of the Australia Cup Terms of Admission and Football Australia’s Spectator Code of Behaviour," it said.





"Football Australia adopts a zero-tolerance policy to disrespectful and offensive behaviour at sanctioned events and will not tolerate behaviour that has the potential to offend, insult humiliate, disparage or vilify spectators, players or officials."



