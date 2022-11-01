These single-use plastic items are now banned in NSW. Here's what's changing

Highlights Following the ban of lightweight plastic bags in June 2022, other single-use plastic items are now banned in NSW

The ban includes plastic straws, plates, plastic-stemmed cotton buds, cups and personal care products with microbeads

Concerns have ben raised about differing rules in different jurisdictions in Australia.

Single-use plastic items are now banned across NSW in the latest stage of Australia's plan to phase out unnecessary items by 2025.





Environmental campaigners are welcoming the move as a major win for birds and marine life, but say greater co-ordination will be critical to solving the pollution crisis.





Here's what you need to know.



Which items are banned?

From Tuesday 1 November, businesses cannot supply items including plastic straws, plates, plastic-stemmed cotton buds, cups and personal care products, with microbeads now outlawed in NSW.





Those found not complying face fines of up to $55,000.





The moratorium follows the phasing out of lightweight single-use plastic bags in June.



There are exemptions available for people with disabilities or medical needs.





NSW generates 800,000 tonnes of plastics every year, and the state government says the ban will prevent 2.7 billion individual plastic items from entering the environment over the next two decades.



What has the reaction been?

Anti-plastics campaigner Shane Cucow from the Australian Marine Conservation Society says the ban is a huge win for dolphins, seabirds and whales.





The move takes NSW, which has the country's largest plastic footprint, from being an environmental laggard to a leader, he says.





"We thank the government for listening to ocean lovers, who have been demanding action to clean up plastic pollution and restore our beautiful marine environment," Mr Cucow said.





Lightweight bags are now banned across the country but when it comes to everything else, the picture is less clear.



While all Australian jurisdictions have committed to reducing plastics by 2025, the timelines to achieve that vary.





Queensland outlawed plastic straws and cups last year but will not extend the ban to cotton buds and microbeads until next year.





Victoria won't be banning similar plastics until next February, while Western Australia phased out plastic cutlery and straws this year with further changes to come.





Paul Zahra, chief executive of the Australian Retailers Association, says this is creating some confusion.





"The issue right now is a function of our federated model ... we've got every state and jurisdiction doing their own thing."





"It's the same issue we saw through COVID."



What happens next?

Ahead of the ban coming into effect, the government worked with more than 40,000 businesses in 15 languages to prepare them for the transition.





Assistance to businesses and community organisations will continue for the coming months as the transition is finalised.



The government's plastics action plan also includes cleaning up plastic pollution and investigating alternatives, at a cost of $356 million over five years.





Some are taking matters into their own hands.





Mike Smith is the founder of Zero Co which makes personal care and cleaning products with no single-use plastics.





"We're not going to be able to recycle our way out of this mess, so we need to move to this re-use model, a true circular economy where we have zero waste, nothing going into landfill, nothing going into recycling," he said.



