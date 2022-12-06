World

NZ court takes custody of baby needing life-saving surgery after parents' 'unvaccinated blood' demand

The operation to correct the infant's heart disorder will now go ahead despite an attempt by the baby's parents to block the procedure on the grounds that blood donors could be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Exterior of the Auckland High Court.

The New Zealand health authority took the bid for emergency custody to the High Court in Auckland (pictured) after rejecting the parents' request for unvaccinated blood. Source: Getty / Phil Walter/Getty Images

A New Zealand court has taken temporary custody of a sick infant whose parents blocked life-saving heart surgery because potential blood donors may be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Auckland High Court on Wednesday ordered six-month-old "Baby W" to be placed under partial guardianship — allowing an urgent operation to correct a heart disorder known as pulmonary valve stenosis to go ahead.

The baby's parents had blocked the procedure on the grounds that any blood transfused could have come from a donor jabbed with an mRNA vaccine.

"The overriding issue is whether the proposed treatment is in (the baby's) best interests," the court said in a statement.
The child is now under the medical "guardianship of the Court" until "completion of his surgery" and recovery, by the end of January at the latest.

The parents will remain custodians "for all other purposes", and will be "informed at all reasonable times of the nature and progress of Baby W's condition and treatment", the ruling stated.

The case has gripped New Zealand and underscored the potency of vaccine misinformation.

Health New Zealand spokesperson Mike Shepherd said it was "a difficult situation for all involved".

"The decision to make an application like this to the court is always made with the best interests of the child in mind."
Health authorities had rejected the parents' request for unvaccinated blood, arguing it was impractical and unnecessary.


The family claims to have dozens of non-vaccinated donors lined up.



New Zealand's blood service does not make a distinction between donations from those vaccinated or unvaccinated against COVID-19, as there is no extra risk from using vaccinated blood.


The baby is being treated at Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital.
Source: AFP
