Oceans have hit the same temperatures as hot tubs in this part of the world

Global sea temperatures have reached monthly record highs since May, with experts warning about the dangerous impact on ecosystems.

Fish swimming around a coral reef under the ocean.

Experts say ocean temperatures like the ones South Florida experienced this week threaten marine life. Source: AFP / Joseph Prezioso

KEY POINTS
  • Surface ocean temperatures in and around the Florida Keys hit 38 degrees Celsius earlier this week.
  • These ocean temperatures can be deadly for marine life and threaten ocean ecosystems.
  • The World Meteorological Organization says global sea temperatures have reached monthly record highs since May.
The surface ocean temperature in and around the Florida Keys in the United States soared to typical hot tub levels this week.

It comes amid recent warnings from global weather monitors about the dangerous impact of warming waters on ecosystems and extreme weather events.

Water temperatures hit 38 degrees

A water temperature buoy located inside the Everglades National Park in the waters of Manatee Bay hit a high of 38.44 degrees Celsius late Monday afternoon, US government data showed.

Other buoys nearby topped 38 and 32 degrees Celsius.
Normal water temperatures for the area this time of year should be between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which published the findings from the National Data Buoy Center.

The readings add to previous warnings over Florida's warming waters in the southeastern United States as prolonged heat continued to bake other parts of the country.

The growing frequency and intensity of severe weather - both on land and in oceans - is symptomatic of global, human-driven climate change that is fuelling extremes, experts in the field say, with current heatwaves expected to persist through August.
Earlier this month, the United Nations' World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said global sea temperatures have reached monthly record highs since May, also driven in part by an El Niño event.

The WMO and NOAA say temperatures like those in South Florida can be deadly for marine life and threaten ocean ecosystems.
That can also impact human food supplies and livelihoods for those whose work is tied to the water.

As he worked his knife to filet fish hauled into Key Largo on Tuesday, fishing boat captain Dustin Hansel said the catch has been getting "slower and slower" for the past five summers.

He's also been seeing more dead fish in waters around Key Largo.

'Everything is super, super hot'

"As far as all of our bay waters, any near-shore waters, everything is super, super hot," Hansel told Reuters.

NOAA warned earlier this month that the warmer water around Florida could supercharge tropical storms and hurricanes, which build more energy over warmer waters.

Rising temperatures are also severely stressing coral reefs, the agency said.
2 min read
Published 26 July 2023 4:22pm
Updated 9m ago 4:31pm
Source: Reuters

