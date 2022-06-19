On World Refugee Day, Australians are recognised for record-breaking donations

On World Refugee Day 2022, the UNHCR says there are now 100 million people displaced around the world, while the number of countries affected by conflict has doubled from what it was a decade ago.





It's a "sobering statistic", Nai Jit Lam, UNHCR’s Deputy Representative for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific told SBS News.





"The numbers of refugees and people displaced worldwide is on the increase. More than ever, we need to come together to build empathy and raise public awareness and understanding for refugees. On this one day of the year, we try to organise events in Australia and worldwide to focus attention on the plight of those fleeing conflict or persecution."





Amid these devastating numbers, Australia for UNHCR's mission to promote empathy and awareness is a success story. The high-profile crises in Afghanistan and Ukraine over the past year have compelled Australians to respond with record-breaking generosity.



After Kabul fell to the Taliban last August, Australia for UNHCR raised $10.8 million through its emergency appeal, the largest private-sector contribution to UNHCR’s response in Afghanistan from anywhere in the world.





When the war in Ukraine began less than six months later, Australians continued to give generously, with the Ukraine appeal raising more than $13 million, the most money the organisation has raised for an emergency appeal in its 22-year history.





Money came from corporate donors, individuals and regional communities, with fundraising events such as farmers’ markets, movie nights and school fundraisers collectively raising hundreds of thousands of dollars.





Mr Lam describes the support as "very, very encouraging".





"I think we have a lot to thank ordinary Australians for, for providing that support to all of us," he said.





"With more conflicts and more and more people fleeing their homes, the right to seek asylum is becoming more and more important. Everyone has the right to seek protection and safety for themselves and their family. And I think Australians here are increasingly saying that too."



A new global study, carried out in collaboration with UNHCR, shows greater public compassion for refugees since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.





The Ipsos survey found 83 per cent of Australians surveyed agreed that people should be able to "take refuge in other countries, including Australia, to escape from war or persecution".





This compares to 74 per cent in 2021.



People sit on sacks of rice distributed to people in need by the Afghan Ministry of Refugees in cooperation with China, in Kabul on 8 June 2022. Source: Getty / AHMAD SAHEL ARMAN/AFP via Getty Images Zaheda (Zoe) Ghani was born in Afghanistan but left with her family in the 1980s during the Soviet invasion, arriving in Australia when she was nine.





Now an ambassador for Australia for UNHCR, Ms Ghani says she has found the generosity of Australians heartening.





"Can you believe that 83 per cent of Australians now agree that people can take refuge in other countries, including Australia," she told SBS News.





"That's always been part of what's inspired and kept us going in doing the work that we do, because that generosity is mind-blowing.





"When I think about the loss and and the heartache that comes with the refugee conflict and the work that Australia for HCR and UNHCR does, I'm buoyed by the fact that Australians are coming out and supporting and standing with refugees."



Aside from high-profile conflicts in Afghanistan and Ukraine, Ms Ghani also believes the pandemic experience has made Australians more compassionate.





"I think that COVID and some of the shared experiences that we've had, as humanity, have made people more compassionate for those who are not as fortunate as them, and more thoughtful about where to give their attention and support," she said.





Mr Lam says World Refugee Day on 20 June is also an occasion to recognise the extraordinary resilience of people who have overcome huge challenges and are now thriving.





"It's a time when you're asking people to remember how important it is to welcome newcomers to their community," he said.





"There are many different reasons people have been forced to flee as refugees or asylum seekers, and they bring with them their experiences and their culture. That makes makes a diverse country like Australia so much more vibrant."





Ms Ghani, now in her 40s, has just released a new book called Pomegranate and Fig, a story of a family that goes through a refugee experience.





She says World Refugee Day is an opportunity to pause and count her blessings.





"We were lucky because we got to get on a plane as a family and come to Australia. I count my blessings that we have found a home, that we were safe, and also sending love and support to those that are fighting for the very basic necessities of what a human being needs."



Former refugee Zaheda (Zoe) Ghani, who came to Australia when she was nine, says she's found the generosity of Australians heartening. Source: SBS News / She says her family has welcomed the opportunity to access education and contribute to society.





"We all want the same things in life and refugees did not choose their situation," Ms Ghani said.





"Having a new place to call home has meant that we get to choose the life that we want to live, the education we want to pursue, and we get to give back to the community in the home that we have chosen. And that's a blessing in every way for me."





This World Refugee Day, Australia for UNHCR is raising funds for protection activities, such as Blue Dot hubs, for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.





Blue Dot hubs are safe spaces that have been established along border crossings in neighbouring countries. They offer services including child protection, children’s play spaces, psychosocial support and legal aid.



