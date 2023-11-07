One month in, this is the toll of the Hamas-Israel war

One month ago, Hamas launched an attack on Israel in which more than 1,400 people were killed, according to the Israeli government, and over 200 hostages taken.





Since the 7 October attack, Israel has bombarded Gaza — run by Hamas — and more than 10,000 people have been killed, according to the health ministry in Gaza.





Here's where things stand now, and how the war got to this point.



7 October: Hamas attacks Israel

On 7 October, Hamas militants launched a coordinated land, sea and air attack on Israel.





The attack was the worst breach in Israel's defences in 50 years, with Hamas firing more than 2,500 rockets as fighters used paragliders, motorbikes and four-wheel drive vehicles to overwhelm Israeli defences and tear through towns and communities.





More than 1,400 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage into Gaza.



Shortly after the Hamas attacks, Israel announced it had started counteroffensive operations, and the Israeli Air Force began attacking Gaza.





Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was embarking on a "long and difficult war".





Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, which has gained power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006. Its stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel's right to exist.





Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the U United States. New Zealand and Paraguay list only its military wing as a terrorist group. In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly voted against a resolution condemning Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation.



How did Israel respond to Hamas?

On Sunday 8 October, the conflict spread as Israel officially declared war.





Within a day, Israeli air strikes had hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 300 people, including 20 children, according to the health ministry in Gaza, as Netanyahu vowed "mighty vengeance for this wicked day".





It was virtually impossible to leave Gaza. The Rafah border crossing to Egypt , the only exit that does not border Israel, was inoperable because of Israeli strikes on the Gaza side, Cairo officials said.





It wasn't until November that an agreement was reached that allowed foreign passport holders, and some Palestinians, to leave the territory.



Israel has continued to bombard Gaza, and on Monday its military released a video of tanks moving through bombed-out streets and groups of troops moving on foot.





It says it has surrounded Gaza City, cutting off northern parts of the narrow coastal strip from the south.



Supplies cut off

Two days after the Hamas attack, Israel said it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposed a 'total blockade' on Gaza, cutting off food, water, fuel and medicine from the enclave.





Israel also cut power in Gaza, plunging the city into darkness .





As a result of the blockade, medical facilities, including Gaza's only cancer hospital, are struggling due to fuel shortages.





Palestinians are suffering shortages of food and water, sewage is leaking, some are drinking salt water and the trickle of aid permitted by Israel is a tiny proportion of what is needed.



United Nations experts have raised concerns that Palestinians are at "grave risk of genocide"; which the UN General Assembly defines as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group".





These acts include killing members of the group, causing bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions that bring about destruction or prevent births and the forceful transfer of children.





International organisations have said hospitals cannot cope with the wounded and food and clean water are running out with aid deliveries nowhere near enough.





"We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It's been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now," said a statement from the heads of several UN bodies on Monday.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would consider "tactical little pauses" in fighting in the Gaza Strip to let hostages leave or aid get through, but again rejected calls for a ceasefire despite international pressure.



What is happening with hostages and repatriation?

In the 7 October Hamas attack, more than 200 people were taken hostage.





On 21 October, an American-Israeli mother and daughter were released, followed by two elderly women two days later.





In late October, Hamas said an estimated 50 captives held by the group were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza. On 5 November, it said more than 60 were missing due to Israel's attacks.



Civilians from around the world have also been caught up in the conflict, and governments and aid agencies are scrambling to repatriate citizens.





Between 10,000 and 12,000 Australians are believed to be in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories at any one time.





Some Australians and their families registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs have left Israel and occupied Palestinian territories via repatriation flights and the Rafah border crossing.





Australians are also being advised not to travel to Lebanon and those there are being told to leave due to the situation's volatility and fears the conflict could spill over into neighbouring countries.



How has the world reacted?

World leaders and international organisations started reacting to the events shortly after the Hamas attack, with many expressing support for Israel.





Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the Hamas attacks as "abhorrent", describing the conflict as a "very dark 24 hours".



United States President Joe Biden went on national television to say Israel had the right to defend itself and issued a blunt warning. The US said it would send air defence systems, munitions and other security assistance to Israel.





Hezbollah has become involved, and launched several attacks on Israeli army posts. Israel retaliated with strikes into Lebanon, in the biggest escalation of tensions in 17 years.





Hezbollah is a Lebanese Islamist political party and militant group formed in 1982 after Israeli forces invaded southern Lebanon that year.





It is backed by Iran and leads a multi-party alliance that holds just under half the seats in Lebanon's parliament.





Hezbollah is listed as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, the US, Germany and the UK. The European Union lists only its military wing as a terrorist organisation. However, Hezbollah itself makes no distinction between its political and military wings.





On 31 October, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement the Yemen-based group had launched a "large number" of ballistic missiles and drones towards Israel, and there would be more attacks "to help the Palestinians to victory".



How many people have died in Gaza since the Hamas attack?

More than 10,000 people have been killed by Israeli strikes, according to Palestinian health authorities, with over 4,000 of the casualties being children.





On Monday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Gaza was becoming a "graveyard for children" and called for an urgent ceasefire.





"Gaza is becoming a graveyard for children," Guterres said.





"Hundreds of girls and boys are reportedly being killed or injured every day."



What happens next?

There have been repeated international calls for a ceasefire as attacks intensify.





Foreign ministers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman, Jordan on Saturday and urged him to persuade Israel to agree to a ceasefire.





Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas demanded an immediate ceasefire earlier when he met Blinken during the top US diplomat's unannounced visit to the West Bank.





The Australian government has not called for a ceasefire, but has backed calls for a humanitarian pause and the rapid deployment of aid into Gaza.





Pope Francis also urged a ceasefire, branding the situation in the Palestinian territory as "very grave".





The UN Security Council met behind closed doors on Monday. The 15-member body is still trying to agree on a resolution after failing to do so four times in two weeks.





Diplomats said a key obstacle is whether to call for a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities or humanitarian pauses to allow aid access in Gaza.





Netanyahu has ruled out any ceasefire until hostages are returned.



