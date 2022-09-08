'One of my favourite people in the world': Tributes pour in from world leaders after death of Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Here is some reaction to the news:



UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, only two days into the job, addressed the nation Thursday from the steps of 10 Downing Street shortly after news of Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced.





"We are all devastated by the news we have just heard from Balmoral. The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world. "Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built.





"Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her. She ascended the throne just after the Second World War. Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed.





"Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories. In return, she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world. In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends -- across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world -- to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service.





"It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy. Today the Crown passes -- as it is has done for more than a thousand years -- to our new monarch, our new head of state: His Majesty King Charles III. And as we mourn, we must come together as a people to support him.





"And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country -- exactly as Her Majesty would have wished -- by saying the words: God save the King."



'I will miss her'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor-General Mary Simon joined world leaders on Thursday in offering condolences to the British Royal Family on the death of the Queen. Mr Trudeau expressed his condolences from Vancouver, as he wrapped up a three-day cabinet retreat. "It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Mr Trudeau said in a tweet.



"She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history," he wrote.





Speaking to reporters after the retreat, Mr Trudeau, wearing a dark suit, called Queen Elizabeth "one of my favorite people in the world." "I will miss her so," he said.





Although Canada ceased being a colony of Britain in 1867, it remained a member of the British Empire, with a British-appointed governor-general acting on behalf of the monarch.





"We offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Governor-General Simon said.



'A stateswoman of unmatched dignity'

US President Joe Biden paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth as a "stateswoman of unmatched dignity," and said he looked forward to working with her son King Charles, noting their already "close friendship."





"Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States," Mr Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement.





"She helped make our relationship special," he said.





Mr Biden said he first met the queen in 1982 when he was a US senator and last saw her in June 2021 during his first foreign trip as president -- the 14th American president she had met.





"She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection," the Bidens said.





"She, in turn, dedicated her whole life to their service," they said.





"In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing a close friendship with the king and the queen consort," they said, referring to Elizabeth's son and heir King Charles and his wife.





"Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief," they said.



United Nations holds minutes of silence

The United Nations Security Council and the General Assembly each held a minute of silence Thursday to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth.





French ambassador Nicolas de Riviere, the current president of the council, expressed his "deepest condolences," while the General Assembly's President, Abdulla Shahid of Maldives, called it a "moment of grave sadness for the royal family."





He said the assembly will hold an "official tribute" at a later date.



'A reassuring presence'

"As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.





"She was a throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.





"Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.





"I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership."



'Ensured stability in times of crisis'

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Queen Elizabeth was a major player in world history over the last 70 years and represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with "balance, wisdom, respect for institutions and democracy".





"She has been the most beloved symbol of her country and has garnered respect, affection and warm feelings everywhere. She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society in constant and profound evolution."



'A kind-hearted queen'