'One of our greatest': Tributes for The Saints lead singer Chris Bailey after his death

The Saints confirmed the death of its lead singer Chris Bailey at the age of 65. The cause of death has not yet been released.





"It is with great pain in our hearts that we have to inform you about the passing of Chris Bailey, singer and songwriter of The Saints, on April the 9th, 2022," the band said in a statement.

"Chris lived a life of poetry and music and stranded on a Saturday night."

Formed in 1973 in Brisbane, the rock band was seen as a pioneer of punk rock with their hits over five decades, including the song (I'm) Stranded.

The song is on the list of top-30 Australian songs of all time and the band was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2001.

The frontman of Boomtown Rats and founder of Live Aid, Bob Geldolf, famously described the band as one of the top three influential rock bands.

"Rock music in the seventies was changed by three bands—the Sex Pistols, the Ramones and The Saints," he said.

Bailey was born to Irish parents in Nanyuki, Kenya in 1957. He migrated to Australia with his family in 1967, after spending time in Belfast.

The family settled in Brisbane in the housing commission area of Inala.

Bailey met bandmates Ed Kuepper and Ivor Hay during high school.

Kuepper said he is devastated over the loss - a lifelong friendship that started "during detention at Oxley High School".

"I couldn't have hoped for a better singer. My deepest condolences to his wife Elisabet, his sisters Margaret, Carol and Maureen and the rest of his family and loved ones. I'll post something longer down the track but for now," he said in a message on Twitter.

Music journalist Andrew Stafford said Chris Bailey's impact was enormous - inspiring others to find their own unique voice.

"I have a lot more to say about this, it's a lot to process," he

. "But the main thing for now is that a lot of people in Brisbane, myself included, found our own voices thanks to Chris Bailey’s singing, particularly on those early records, full of phlegm and fire."

Australian actor, writer and director Rhys Muldoon said he treasures the moments he shared with Chris Bailey.

"Had the pleasure of staying at his amazing, rambling home at Queen St, Woollahra," he said in a message on Twitter. "He was incredibly generous, wickedly funny and just what a rock star should be. Legend."

Paying tribute, Duff McKagan of Guns N Roses tweeted lyrics from The Saints song Know Your Product.

"Rest In Peace Chris Bailey. 21 years is a long, long time-to be in this prison when there ain't no crime. Saints forever!," McKagan wrote.

Fans were also quick to post tributes, remarking on the loss of a legend and "co-creator of punk music".