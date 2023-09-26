'Only the beginning': Survivors call for action after Tasmania child sex abuse inquiry

Key Points The report made 191 recommendations for child safety reform.

The inquiry found from 2000 to 2020 institutions had "too often" failed to adequately respond to allegations and instances of child sexual abuse.

The inquiry referred more than 100 people to authorities during investigations, with 34 alleged abusers outlined in the report.

Content warning: This article contains references to child abuse.





The final report of a commission of inquiry into child sexual abuse in Tasmania was made public on Tuesday, but survivor Sam Leishman says the story is far from over.





According to the 3,500-page report, people accused of abuse have not been investigated and may still be working with kids because of the state's failure to fully review allegations.





"It's important to remember that this report is being called a 'final report' but there's nothing final about this at all, this might be the end of the commission of inquiry and the commissioner's role in this but really it's just the beginning," Leishman said.





"We've got a big job ahead and it's just the very beginning."





"Tasmania has every opportunity to fix this problem – we can do things so much better and we have to, that’s what I cling onto."



The report detailed failures across the health, education, youth justice and out-of-home care sectors, finding the Ashley Youth Detention Centre had for decades inflicted "systematic" harm and abuse on children.





The report made 191 recommendations for child safety reform, including urgently closing Ashley, which the state government has committed to implementing.





It found "substantial" information about allegations of child sexual abuse at Ashley, gained through redress schemes and civil legal action, had been held by the then-Department of Communities.





The announcements have left another victim-survivor, Azra Beach, dissatisfied.





"I expected a little bit more … I was left wanting … I was left feeling disappointed and angry for every victim that has come from out-of-home care."



Concerns alleged abusers still working with children

Information from the Abuse in State Care Program, which ran from 2003-13, also revealed allegations of abuse against staff and carers in the out-of-home care system.





The report says the information was not acted on, allowing some staff and carers to be responsible for children despite serious allegations having been made against them.





Some of the information relating to Ashley staff was reviewed in late 2020.



Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff speaks after the release of the report by the Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's Response to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings. Source: AAP / Loic Le Guilly "(However) there has still not been a comprehensive review of all the information relating to allegations of child sexual abuse held by what is now the Department for Education, Children and Young People," the report said.





"There has been no reconciliation of information received about people who may be carers in the out-of-home care system or working in other government institutions.





"As a result, we are concerned that there may still be people working with children who are the subject of child sexual abuse allegations who have not been investigated."



Report refers over 100 people to authorities

The inquiry found from 2000 to 2020 institutions had "too often" failed to adequately respond to allegations and instances of child sexual abuse.





They also failed to act decisively to manage risk and investigate complaints, sometimes due to ignorance or a desire to protect reputations.





The inquiry referred more than 100 people to authorities during investigations, with 34 alleged abusers outlined in the report.



Sections of the report and the identity of alleged perpetrators have been redacted due to legal proceedings.





Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Tuesday announced a new therapeutic youth facility to replace Ashley would be built at Pontville in the state's south.





He reiterated an apology to survivors, who he said had been failed by a system that should have protected them.





Leishman is hopeful Tasmania could become an example for others in child protection.





"Rather than Tasmania look to what other jurisdictions and other states are doing in terms of child protection, we can get to the point where the rest of the country, even possibly the rest of the world, looks at Tasmania and says well Tasmania had a deep, dark and terrible problem and they've fixed, it, how did they do it, we can use Tasmania as an example."





