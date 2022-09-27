Optus data breach: What to do about replacing your driver’s licence and passport

Optus has advised that up to 10 million customers could be affected by its massive data breach last week.





Driver’s licence numbers are among the crucial pieces of information that have been stolen by hackers - and allegedly among the data being sold on the dark web.





If you’re among those customers across the country whose licence details have been exposed in the data breach, there’s some good news.





Advertisement

Various state governments have announced you can replace your driver’s licence - in some states, at no cost.





People are also making inquiries about getting their passports replaced after Optus said passport numbers could have been breached.



READ MORE FBI joins investigation into Optus data breach as hacker withdraws ransom demand

Here’s what you need to know.



If you’re a NSW resident

If you have a NSW driver’s licence, you can apply for a new one via Service NSW.





If you have a digital licence, you can get an interim card number issued instantly via the Service NSW app. You’ll get a new licence card within 10 business days.





Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said Optus will contact customers in the coming days to confirm whether or not they need to apply for a replacement driver's licence.





As to who will pay for the cost, the $29 replacement fee will be charged by Service NSW at the time of application and reimbursement advice will be issued by Optus to customers in the coming days.



But, importantly, there is no clarification if the new driver’s licence will mean a new driver’s licence number, which does not usually change with the issuance of a new card. Only the card number changes.



If you’re a Queensland resident

Queenslanders who have been advised by Optus that their ID information has been compromised can get a free, new replacement by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.





It will include a new driver licence number.





“While the Queensland Driver Licence is a highly secure identity document, we understand that some customers who have been impacted are concerned and may wish to get a new driver licence number,” a Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said in a statement to SBS News.





Customers wanting a new card need to bring various statements to their local Customer Service Centre, including Optus data breach notice, or written notification from an enforcement authority and evidence of identity.





The department has also set up a dedicated hotline (07 3097 3108) for those who need immediate help.



If you’re in South Australia

Getting a replacement driver’s licence will also be free for South Australian drivers, the premier has announced.



Service SA has advised people seeking a replacement card to attend one of its centres with documentation from Optus.





“Once your licence number has been changed, a new driver licence card will be produced and posted to you,” Service SA said in a statement on its website.





“Your new licence will be immediately available digitally through your mySAGOV account and on the mySAGOV app.”





Those who've already paid for a replacement licence can get a refund through Service SA.



If you’re in Victoria

Victorian drivers are being encouraged to report their licence has been breached to the Department of Transport.





This is to prevent any unauthorised changes or hackers trying to access accounts through the Victorian licence database.





If you’re concerned about your licence details and have been notified by Optus that your data has been breached, you can contact VicRoads to request a replacement.





The department has asked Optus to repay the cost of new licences to the Victorian Government.



If you have an ACT licence

The ACT Government says it’s working through the issue of replacement driver licence cards for those who’ve had both their numbers and card numbers compromised.





There’s no detail as yet on whether a replacement licence will be free or not.





But customers affected have been told they can call Access Canberra on 13 22 81 and leave their details.





“All customers who do this will be contacted by Access Canberra once the next steps are identified,” a statement from the ACT government says.



If you're in Tasmania

According to the Tasmanian Government's website, it is unclear to what extent licence details have been compromised, but drivers can choose to have them replaced if they wish.





In order to organise a new licence, drivers can visit any Service Tasmania Contact Centre, and they will arrange a new licence number and a replacement licence card.





There is a fee of $11.49.





Alternatively, you can pay the prescribed licence fee and renew your licence for the selected period of either 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 years depending on when your current licence expires.





At this stage, the state government says Optus are not meeting this cost.



If you're a resident of Western Australia

On Wednesday afternoon transport minister Rita Saffioti confirmed new driver's licences, with new licence and card numbers, will be available free of charge to Western Australians impacted by the Optus data breach.





In a Facebook post she said Optus had confirmed they would be contacting customers directly in the coming days if their specific licence has been compromised.





Those who receive this notification should attend a Department of Transport Driver and Vehicle Service Centre with a copy of their Optus breach notice, as well as a form of primary and secondary identification.



What about the Northern Territory?

There has been no word as of 1pm (AEST) Wednesday from the government on what Optus customers can do regarding driver licences.



What about my passport?

Optus has also advised that passport numbers have also been potentially breached.





At the moment, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT) says people should make their own choice as to whether they want a new passport or not.





But they’ve reassured people fraudsters cannot get a passport with your identity because the Department has “robust controls that protect your passport from identity takeover, including sophisticated facial recognition technology”.





Neither can fraudsters use your passport details to travel in your identity.





“They would need your actual passport, not just your passport details,” a statement on DFAT's website says.





If you choose to get a new passport, you’ll have to pay for it yourself.





“We weren’t responsible for the data breach,” DFAT says.





“You can discuss your situation with Optus.”





But the federal opposition has called on the Albanese government to waive the new passport fees and expedite the processing of replacement passports.



“Victims of the Optus cyber hack should not have to wait or pay significant amounts of fees to secure their personal information and obtain a new passport,” Liberal senator James Paterson said in a statement.



Labor says Optus should pay for new passports

On Wednesday afternoon, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong called on Optus to cover costs for any customers who sought to replace valid passports after having their information disclosed.





“As you will appreciate, this serious incident creates a risk that the personal information of current and former mutual customers of the Australian Passport Office (APO) and Optus will be subject to exploitation by criminals,” she wrote in a letter to Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin.





“Risks include fraud, identity theft and other acts that could affect the interests and well-being of affected customers.”





Senator Wong said there was “no justification” for Australians to cover the costs of replacing compromised passports.





“Passport customers affected by this breach and concerned about identity fraud may choose to replace their passports. There is no justification for these Australians – or for taxpayers more broadly on their behalf – to bear the cost of obtaining a new passport.”



“I therefore seek your earliest confirmation that Optus will cover the passport application fees of any customers affected by this breach whose passport information was disclosed and who choose to replace their currently valid passport.”





Senator Wong said she would make officials available to work through details as necessary.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed this sentiment during Question Time.





“Those opposite want taxpayers to pay for a problem caused by Optus and their own failures and cyber security and privacy regulation,” he said.



