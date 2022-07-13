World

'Our country has a problem': Outrage at Uvalde shootings video sparks calls for assault weapons ban

A group touched by shootings in the United States gathered at the Capitol, pleading with lawmakers to ban powerful assault weapons.

Group of protesters march with signs calling for gun control.

Advocate are calling for universal background checks for guns and an assault weapons ban in the wake of continued mass shootings. Source: AAP / Mariam Zuhaib/AP

Survivors of
recent mass shootings in America
and relatives of people killed in them pleaded with lawmakers Wednesday to ban the powerful assault weapons used in those massacres.

"I want you to picture my face, my husband's face, as we read our daughter's death certificate," said a tearful Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on 24 May.

A total of 19 children and two teachers died in the attack in Texas by a man armed with a military-style semiautomatic rifle.

Ms Rubio was one of a group of people touched forever by such violence who gathered outside the US Capitol on Wednesday.

"There is one question that should be on the forefront of their minds," Ms Rubio said of US lawmakers.

"What if the gunman never had access to an assault weapon?"
'Do something': Joe Biden visits Uvalde as anger mounts over school massacre
A video released Tuesday shows the shooter walking calmly into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before he heads to two classrooms and starts shooting.

It shows how police milled around in hallways for more than an hour until they finally moved in and killed the shooter.

The video has infuriated the parents of kids who were killed in the massacre.

"Our country has a problem, a big problem," said Abby Brosio, who survived a
mass shooting in Highland Park
outside Chicago on July 4.

That time a shooter with a semi-automatic rifle and shooting from a rooftop on an Independence Day parade killed seven people and wounded more than 30.
In 1994 Congress passed a 10-year ban on assault rifles and certain high-capacity magazines. But lawmakers let it expire in 2004 without renewing the ban and sales of those weapons have soared since then.

After the Uvalde shooting, President Joe Biden appealed to lawmakers to again ban assault rifles or at least raise the minimum age for buying them from 18 to 21.

But Republican lawmakers, who see such a restriction as going against the constitutional right to bear arms, refused to go along with Biden's proposal.
2 min read
Published 14 July 2022 at 8:35am, updated 24 minutes ago at 8:38am
Source: AFP

