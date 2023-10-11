'Our world has changed': Thousands gather in Sydney for Israel vigil

Key Points About 5000 attendees gathered in Sydney's east on Wednesday night.

Executive Council of the Australian Jewry's President Jillian Segal addressed a solemn crowd.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said Australia stands in solidarity with the people of Israel.

Australia's Jewish community has come together to mourn the victims of an attack by Islamist group Hamas that struck Israeli towns.





Thousands gathered in Sydney's east on Wednesday night to commemorate the deaths of civilians and show support for Israel.





About 5000 attendees descended upon Rodney Reserve in Dover Heights, many clutching Israeli and Australian flags as well as signs reading "safety is a right" and "united with Israel".



Executive Council of the Australian Jewry's President Jillian Segal addressed a solemn crowd, describing the attacks by Hamas as a "date that will live in infamy".





"Our world has changed, the barbarians have breached the gates," she said.





NSW Premier Chris Minns said Australia stands in solidarity with the people of Israel and against the "unspeakable barbarity" of recent events.



Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton attended the vigil in Sydney. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins Opposition leader Peter Dutton praised Israel for being a "resolute nation" and the Jewish people for their "determination (and) ability to always stuck together".





Earlier on Thursday Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the Jewish community at St Kilda Shule, describing the targeting of civilians and taking of hostages as an affront to all Australians.





"All Australians embrace you in this time of trauma," he told those gathered.





"We hold you in our hearts."



Australia's Jewish community has been on high alert following a cluster of anti-Israeli protests and reports of anti-Semitic threats.





A pro-Palestine rally on Monday night saw some attendees chant anti-Jewish rhetoric and light flares while police say they are probing a handful of threats made against Jewish citizens in Sydney and Melbourne.





Security around Jewish schools and synagogues has been tightened due to fears of potential violence.



Executive Council of Australian Jewry spokesman Alex Ryvchin said the community was in constant contact with police, the government and private security advisors.





A security firm run by the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies that patrols community facilities across Sydney has raised its threat level to heightened, believing a terrorist attack could be possible.





Community Security Group Victoria similarly raised its threat level to severe and promised to boost its presence at Jewish schools.





The group said it is aware of a heightened level of fear and anxiety in the community but called for calm.



NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon acknowledged the anxiety within the Jewish community but stressed the force had increased patrols and there was no immediate risk.





"We would be encouraging parents of students getting into those schools to send their children to school, knowing that the police will be supporting them," he said.





Ryvchin advised members of the Jewish community to be alert and careful.





"This isn't a time to cower and be fearful, we're Australians for God's sake," he said.





"This is a free country and we should be free to walk the streets and be who we are without fear."



The significant escalation is the latest in a long-standing conflict between Hamas and Israel.





Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006.





Its stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist.





Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US.





Some countries list only its military wing as a terrorist group.



