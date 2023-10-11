Australia

Outpouring of grief after 'amazingly talented' comedian Cal Wilson dies aged 53

Comedian Cal Wilson died on Wednesday surrounded by family and friends after a short illness.

Wilson was well known for her work in NZ and Australia. Credit: Giulia McGauran/Supplied

Key Points
  • Cal Wilson, the New Zealand-born comedian and presenter, has died at the age of 53 following a short illness.
  • Wilson's agency said she died on Wednesday at a hospital in Sydney, surrounded by family and friends.
  • Wilson starred on sketch comedy series Skithouse and also appeared on Spicks and Specks, Good News Week and others.
Much loved actor, writer, television host and stand-up comedian Cal Wilson has died aged 53.

The New Zealander who made Australia home died on Wednesday in a Sydney hospital, surrounded by family and friends after a short illness.

"Cal was loved by her family, friends, fans and peers and a huge hole has been torn in the heart of our community," a statement on her social media pages said.
Wilson was well known for her work in NZ and Australia, where she appeared on the ABC's Spicks and Specks, Good News Week, Would I Lie to You and had her own Netflix comedy special.

She appeared at the Melbourne Comedy Festival 14 times and was a member of its board.

In 2012 Wilson was a guest panelist on the UK comedy quiz show QI hosted by British actor and writer Stephen Fry.

In 2019 she became a published children's author after penning, George and the Great Bum Stampede and George and the Great Brain Swappery.

She was the co-host of The Great Australian Bake Off, which aired on Foxtel earlier this year.
Cal Wilson shares a barely known part of our history in SBS series ‘Who The Bloody Hell Are We?’

A colourful portrait of Wilson by artist Andrea Huelin won this year's Packing Room Prize at the Art Gallery of NSW.

Fellow comedians and performers paid tribute on her Instagram page.

Actor and comedian Rebel Wilson said she was "amazingly talented and amazingly kind".

"I was very very lucky to work with Cal on multiple projects especially over the last few years where she wrote brilliant material for me," she wrote.

NZ actor Rhys Darby described her as "an amazing talent".

"Such a quick brain and so much style and taste. This hurts hard," he wrote.
Comedian, writer and media personality Mikey Robins posted on social media that Wilson was 'one of the funniest, loveliest people to have ever graced the comedy stage".

"Cal Wilson was very special. My heart goes out to those who held her close," he wrote.

Wilson is survived by her husband Chris and son Digby.
Published 11 October 2023 11:10am
Updated a few seconds ago 1:57pm
Source: SBS News

