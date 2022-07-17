'Outright racist': Singer withdraws from opera citing venue's blackface history

Opera singer Angel Blue has announced she is withdrawing from performing at an opera in Italy, citing the venue's use of blackface makeup at a recent performance.





The American soprano, who had been due to perform in La Traviata at Italy's Arena di Verona, announced her decision in an Instagram post on Friday.





A former beauty queen, Blue became the first African-American woman to sing the role of Violetta in La Traviata at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy in 2019.





Advertisement

The upcoming performance would have been her first at Arena di Verona.





The Grammy Award winner said it was due to the theatre's production of another Giuseppe Verdi opera, 'Aida', which featured performers in blackface.





"Let me be perfectly clear: the use of blackface under any circumstances, artistic or otherwise, is a deeply misguided practice based on archaic theatrical traditions which have no place in modern society," she wrote.





"It is offensive, humiliating, and outright racist. Full stop."



The term 'blackface' refers to non-black people using dark makeup to portray a black character in a performance or costume.





Activists and advocates have long-condemned the practice, saying it perpetuates racist and demeaning stereotypes.





Blue said she "could not in good conscience" associate with an institution continuing the practice.



Industry publication OperaWire reported Arena di Verona said its principal aim has always been to create peace through the spread and development of music and art.





The company reportedly said its agreement with Angel Blue was reached almost a year ago, and that the production’s characteristics were "well known" when Angel Blue "knowingly committed herself" to sing at the arena.





"We have no reason nor intent whatsoever to offend and disturb anyone’s sensibility," the company was quoted as saying.





"We believe in dialogue, in effort to understand others’ point of view, in respect of consciously assumed artistic obligations."





"Angel, we and the audience of the Arena di Verona look forward to meeting you: it will be the opportunity for dialoguing in a constructive and concrete way, beginning with your reflections.”



