World

'Outright racist': Singer withdraws from opera citing venue's blackface history

Soprano Angel Blue has announced she will not be singing La Traviata at Italy's Arena di Verona, after the venue utilised blackface makeup in a recent performance.

Angel Blue (L) and Will Liverman perform a scene on stage.

Soprano Angel Blue has announced she will not be singing La Traviata at Arena di Verona after the venue utilised blackface makeup in a recent performance. Source: Getty / TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Opera singer Angel Blue has announced she is withdrawing from performing at an opera in Italy, citing the venue's use of blackface makeup at a recent performance.

The American soprano, who had been due to perform in La Traviata at Italy's Arena di Verona, announced her decision in an Instagram post on Friday.

A former beauty queen, Blue became the first African-American woman to sing the role of Violetta in La Traviata at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy in 2019.

Advertisement
The upcoming performance would have been her first at Arena di Verona.

The Grammy Award winner said it was due to the theatre's production of another Giuseppe Verdi opera, 'Aida', which featured performers in blackface.

"Let me be perfectly clear: the use of blackface under any circumstances, artistic or otherwise, is a deeply misguided practice based on archaic theatrical traditions which have no place in modern society," she wrote.

"It is offensive, humiliating, and outright racist. Full stop."
The term 'blackface' refers to non-black people using dark makeup to portray a black character in a performance or costume.

Activists and advocates have long-condemned the practice, saying it perpetuates racist and demeaning stereotypes.

Blue said she "could not in good conscience" associate with an institution continuing the practice.
READ MORE
Why blackface (and brownface) offend
Industry publication OperaWire reported Arena di Verona said its principal aim has always been to create peace through the spread and development of music and art.

The company reportedly said its agreement with Angel Blue was reached almost a year ago, and that the production’s characteristics were "well known" when Angel Blue "knowingly committed herself" to sing at the arena.

"We have no reason nor intent whatsoever to offend and disturb anyone’s sensibility," the company was quoted as saying.

"We believe in dialogue, in effort to understand others’ point of view, in respect of consciously assumed artistic obligations."

"Angel, we and the audience of the Arena di Verona look forward to meeting you: it will be the opportunity for dialoguing in a constructive and concrete way, beginning with your reflections.”

A former beauty queen, Blue became the first African-American woman to sing the role of Violetta in La Traviata at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy in 2019.
Share
3 min read
Published 17 July 2022 at 12:37pm
By Jessica Bahr
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

Investigations

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Australia

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Immigration

Queensland cafe worker unfairly dismissed for not using 'smiley emojis' in text message

Queensland cafe worker unfairly dismissed for not using 'smiley emojis' in text message

Australia

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

World

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

COVID-19

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Australia

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Australia