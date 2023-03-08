Politics

'Over the moon': Perth family of Down syndrome boy granted permanent residency after minister intervenes

The family has been allowed to stay in Australia after the immigration minister intervened in their case.

Two adults with two children

Krishnadevi Aneesh and Aneesh Kollikkara, pictured with their two children, had faced deportation because their son's condition makes him a burden to the taxpayer. Source: SBS News / Tom Stayner

Key Points
  • A Perth family facing deportation has been granted permanent residency.
  • The family was ordered to leave because their son has Down syndrome, and deemed a burden on the taxpayer.
  • Immigration Minister Andrew Giles personally intervened in the case.
A Perth family facing deportation because their son was born with Down syndrome has been granted permanent residency after a personal intervention from Immigration Minister Andrew Giles.

The decision, which comes just over a week before the family had been ordered to leave Australia, means Krishna Aneesh and Aneesh Kollikkara, along with their two children, will remain in Australia for the long-term.

The family, from India, was told last month they had just 35 days to leave the country
because their 10-year-old Aaryan's condition meant he was deemed a burden on the taxpayer.

The parents have been pleading with Mr Giles to personally intervene, their last chance to remain in the country after they exhausted all legal options.
In letter to the family on Wednesday, Mr Giles confirmed he had granted them immediate permanent residency.

"[The minister] has personally considered your case and has decided to exercise his public interest power in your case to substitute the decision of the [Administrative Appeals] Tribunal," the letter said.

Krishna speaking to reporters alongside her husband and children after the decision said the family was relieved the immigration minister had intervened in their case.

"I can't tell [you] my feelings at that time because I was really happy I was over the moon it is such great news as I have ever heard," she said.

"I literally went into tears we can stay here we can live in this community we can provide a very good environment for our kids."
READ MORE

Perth family of boy with Down syndrome urges minister to stop deportation

The couple both work in highly-skilled industries, which
Labor has argued should be key target groups for incoming immigration
- Krishna a cyber security expert and Aneesh in telecommunications.

People with Disability Australia treasurer Suresh Rajan, who is representing the family, said their contribution to Australian society had been considered in the intervention.

"That public interest criteria goes to the fact that Krishna and Aneesh are performing work in critical industries and the public wants them here," he said.

But he added that the onerous review process the family had been put through to get to this point was unacceptable.

"We can't put families through this torture where they are denied by the department and then they have to pay a lot of money to go to a tribunal," he said.

Krishna said having their family's visa initially rejected for their child living with a disability had broken her heart.

"We want a society to accept Aaryan how he is and don't want anyone to discriminate [against him ] or see him with a different eye," she said.

"We hope the rule can change so that any family like us can get a permanent residency if they are meeting all of the criteria."

Follow the latest from SBS News at 
www.sbs.com.au/news
, or on the SBS News app available on 
iOS
 or 
Android
.
Share
3 min read
Published 8 March 2023 at 5:30pm, updated 28 minutes ago at 9:59pm
By Finn McHugh, Tom Stayner
Source: SBS News
Available in other languages
Tags
Perth

Recommended for you

A woman with brown hair in a hospital bed

'Insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea': Bindi Irwin reveals endometriosis diagnosis

Australia

RBA RATES STOCK

The subtle clue from the RBA that could mean a rate pause as early as April

Australia

Close up of newborn baby's face sleeping on father's shoulder at home

Paid parental leave has been expanded. So what's changed?

Politics

Man stands near a skip house.

How this man moved into a skip bin to avoid soaring rental prices

World

A statue covered in pink paint

Why are there so few statues of women in Australia?

Women's Rights

ALBANESE MODI HEADER.jpg

Human rights issues loom over Anthony Albanese's trip to India

South Asia

A man wearing a suit

Network Ten and News Corp seek to prove rape allegations in Bruce Lehrmann defamation

Australia

Houses in an estate.

Struggling to meet your mortgage repayments? Here's what you can do

Australia