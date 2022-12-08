'Overwhelmed with emotions': US basketball star Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap

United States basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for Viktor Bout, a former arms dealer, and was heading back to the United States, ending what President Joe Biden called months of "hell" for her and her wife.





The swap was arranged after talks spanning months during a time of high tensions between the two countries in the wake of Russia's February invasion of Ukraine . The exchange took place in the United Arab Emirates at Abu Dhabi airport, where the two walked past each other on a tarmac, a US administration official said.





"She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia , held under intolerable circumstances," Mr Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday (local time), adding she would arrive within the next 24 hours. "This is a day we've worked toward for a long time. We never stopped pushing for her release."



Griner was arrested on 17 February at a Moscow airport when vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, Source: AAP / (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File) Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Griner from the Oval Office, along with Griner's wife, Cherelle. The White House released a photo of the telephone call.





"These past few months have been hell for Brittney," and for her wife, family and teammates, Mr Biden said.





Cherelle Griner, who said she was "overwhelmed with emotions," thanked Mr Biden and members of his administration for their work to free her wife.







"Today my family is whole. BG and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home," she added, referring to her wife's initials.







Mr Biden said the United States would continue to work to free Paul Whelan, a former Marine also held in Russia.





The Russian foreign ministry said it traded Griner for Bout, 55, a Russian citizen who in 2012 was given a 25-year prison sentence by a US court on multiple charges related to his arms-dealing career.



Griner, 32, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and star of the Women's National Basketball Association's Phoenix Mercury, was arrested on 17 February at a Moscow airport when vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia, were found in her luggage. She was sentenced on 4 August to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs.





The UAE president and Saudi crown prince led mediation efforts that secured Griner's release, a UAE-Saudi joint statement said.





Mr Biden thanked the United Arab Emirates for helping facilitate Griner's return but did not mention Saudi Arabia in his remarks. The White House said that talks that secured the basketball star's release only occurred between the US and Russia.





The swap was one of the most high-profile and rare examples of cooperation between Washington and Moscow since the invasion, which occurred a week after Griner's detention.





The administration official said the arrangements came together within the past 48 hours after Mr Biden had made the decision to exchange Bout in recent weeks.



'Honest mistake'

Griner had pleaded guilty, but said she had made an "honest mistake" and had not meant to break the law. Last month she was taken to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia to serve her prison sentence.





Mr Biden lamented that the United States was unable to win the release of Mr Whelan.



Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, said she was "overwhelmed with emotions". Source: Getty, AFP / Brendan Smialowski A Biden administration official said the United States had proposed multiple different options for Mr Whelan's release and that Russia's "sham espionage" charges against him were the reason Moscow treated his case differently. US officials spoke to him at length on Thursday about the Griner deal.





Mr Whelan told CNN in an interview: "I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially as the four-year anniversary of my arrest is coming up. I was arrested for a crime that never occurred."





Griner's teammates and other WNBA players cheered her release.





Bout was one of the world's most wanted men before his arrest, and was variously dubbed "the merchant of death" and "the sanctions buster" for his ability to get around arms embargoes.



