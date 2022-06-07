Paid gender affirmation leave is a step in the right direction, transgender advocate says

Kausalya Seelvaganesean has clear memories of the 40 days in 2014 when she transitioned from male to transgender woman.





“They were the toughest and hardest 40 days of my life,” Ms Seelvaganesean, who lives in Parramatta, in Sydney’s west, told SBS News.





“I did not have the support of my family or my friends or my employer,” said Ms Seelvaganesean, who was born in Malaysia and went through gender-affirmation surgery in Thailand.





Advertisement

“Gender affirmation process, even when you have the support of your friends, family and employers, is an extremely challenging process for people to go through.





“A lack of support just makes it even more unbearable.”



On Monday, ANZ became the latest large-scale employer in Australia to introduce paid gender affirmation leave, and Ms Seelvaganesean is thrilled about it.





“I didn’t get any support from my employer when I went through this incredibly challenging process, but I am so happy that many people in Australia – who go through the same journey I went through – will get the support they desperately need,” she said.





ANZ has joined other companies such as Coles and Allianz that offer similar incentives to their employees.





According to Fiona MacDonald – ANZ’s Diversity and Inclusion Lead – the paid leave will help alleviate some of the challenges people face when they affirm their gender.



When you consider the fact that trans rights can still be an election issue, I think we have a long way to go

“We have decided to formalise gender affirmation leave and give people six weeks of paid leave and up to a total of 12 months of unpaid leave to affirm their gender,” Ms MacDonald told SBS News.





“And that could be anything from medical affirmation to legal affirmation, which could include changing one’s name, to social affirmation, where someone changes the way they present themselves.





“Because we know there’s no one way people affirm their gender.”



CEO of Transgender Victoria Mama Alto. Mama Alto – transgender jazz singer and CEO of Trans Gender Victoria – welcomed the moves to introduce the leave.





“Paid gender affirmation leave is a crucial worker’s right for trans and gender diverse people that supports their health and wellbeing,” Ms Alto told SBS News.





“It ensures people undergoing gender affirmation don’t suffer financial disadvantage when taking the time for these life-changing and often life-saving pathways.”





But Ms Alto added she felt this was just a start and a lot more needs to be done in this space.





She said society needs to change the way they perceive incentives such as paid gender affirmation leave.





“It’s important that people know this isn’t about some special holiday or time off – it’s time spent undergoing challenging procedures or treatments that ultimately contribute to health and well being in vital ways.”





According to a McKinsey & Company report published in November 2021, transgender adults in the US are twice as likely as cisgender adults to be unemployed.



While the American-based management consulting firm hasn't filed a similar study in Australia, ANZ believes a similar disparity exists in Australia.





“The paid gender affirmation leave is especially important as research shows that trans and gender diverse people are more likely to experience lower incomes and employment rates,” Ms MacDonald said.



'Protect trans and gender diverse people’s livelihoods'

Ms Alto said, while it’s commendable that companies such ANZ and Coles are offering gender affirmation leave, it should be part of the Australian legislation.





“Legislation around this would provide clarity and certainty for employees and employers, and could ensure best practice across all sectors,” Ms Alto said.





“It could protect trans and gender diverse people’s livelihoods from being under threat when they are absent while undergoing affirmation."





While Ms MacDonald of ANZ agreed paid gender affirmation leave should be legislated, she said Australia has a long way before it gets there.



“When you consider the fact that trans rights can still be an election issue, I think we have a long way to go,” Ms MacDonald said, referring to the recent election campaign in Australia during which political discussions on transgender rights became a key talking point .





In the meantime, though, Ms MacDonald said there’s still a lot more employers in Australia can do alleviate the challenges gender diverse people undergo.





“Giving leave is only one part of it … creating an inclusive work culture on top of that is so important,” Ms MacDonald said.





“There are a number of ways in which companies can demonstrate inclusive culture.





“[It could be] something as simple as having pronouns in our email signatures, which feels so small but if you’re trans or gender diverse, it is a very visible way of demonstrating that it is a safe place for them.



