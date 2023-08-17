Pakistan police arrest 129 over attacks on churches and homes of Christians

Key Points Authorities have arrested 129 people following a mob attacks on Christian churches and homes.

The violence was sparked by an allegation that a Quran had been defaced by two Christian men.

Pakistan government pledged swift restoration and compensation for those who were affected.

Police in eastern Pakistan arrested 129 Muslim people after a mob angered by an alleged desecration of a Quran attacked churches and homes of minority Christians , prompting authorities to summon soldiers to restore order.





The Christians living in the city of Jaranwala in the Faisalabad district quickly moved to safer places as the mob rampaged on Wednesday, and there were no casualties in what was one of the country's most destructive attacks on Christians.





Government officials said on Thursday that all of the damaged churches and homes would be restored within a week and those who suffered losses would be compensated.



Delegations of Muslim clerics arrived in Jaranwala to help calm the situation, as troops and police patrolled the area. Local authorities have shut schools and offices and banned rallies for a week to prevent more violence.





The violence drew nationwide condemnation, with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-ul-Haq Kakar ordering police to ensure the rioters are arrested.





On Thursday, Rizwan Khan, the regional police chief, said 129 suspects had been arrested and the situation was under control.



Members of Christian groups and others demonstrate to condemn the attack on a Christian area and a burned church by an angry Muslim mob in Karachi, Pakistan, 16 August 2023. Source: AAP / Fareed Khan The rampage started after some local Muslims claimed they had seen a local Christian and his friend tearing out pages from a Quran, throwing them on the ground and writing insulting remarks on other pages.





Police say they are trying to detain the man, who fled into hiding, to determine whether he desecrated Islam's holy book.

