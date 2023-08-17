World

Pakistan police arrest 129 over attacks on churches and homes of Christians

Soldiers have been dispatched to restore calm in eastern Pakistan following riots that were sparked by the alleged desecration of Islam's holy book.

People looking at the ruins of the church

Armed mobs in Jaranwala, targeted two churches and private homes, setting them alight and causing widespread destruction. Source: AAP / Ilyas Sheikh

Key Points
  • Authorities have arrested 129 people following a mob attacks on Christian churches and homes.
  • The violence was sparked by an allegation that a Quran had been defaced by two Christian men.
  • Pakistan government pledged swift restoration and compensation for those who were affected.
Police in eastern Pakistan arrested 129 Muslim people after a mob angered by an alleged desecration of a Quran
attacked churches and homes of minority Christians
, prompting authorities to summon soldiers to restore order.

The Christians living in the city of Jaranwala in the Faisalabad district quickly moved to safer places as the mob rampaged on Wednesday, and there were no casualties in what was one of the country's most destructive attacks on Christians.

Government officials said on Thursday that all of the damaged churches and homes would be restored within a week and those who suffered losses would be compensated.
Delegations of Muslim clerics arrived in Jaranwala to help calm the situation, as troops and police patrolled the area. Local authorities have shut schools and offices and banned rallies for a week to prevent more violence.

The violence drew nationwide condemnation, with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-ul-Haq Kakar ordering police to ensure the rioters are arrested.

On Thursday, Rizwan Khan, the regional police chief, said 129 suspects had been arrested and the situation was under control.
Christian protestors holding up sign condemning church attacks
Members of Christian groups and others demonstrate to condemn the attack on a Christian area and a burned church by an angry Muslim mob in Karachi, Pakistan, 16 August 2023. Source: AAP / Fareed Khan
The rampage started after some local Muslims claimed they had seen a local Christian and his friend tearing out pages from a Quran, throwing them on the ground and writing insulting remarks on other pages.

Police say they are trying to detain the man, who fled into hiding, to determine whether he desecrated Islam's holy book.
READ MORE

Imran Khan is a legend of Pakistan cricket. Now he's been 'erased'

Under the country's blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or Islamic religious figures can be sentenced to death. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, often just an accusation can cause riots and incite mobs to violence, lynchings and killings.
Share
2 min read
Published 18 August 2023 7:06am
Source: AAP
Tags
Crime

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A woman standing on stage holding a microphone with one hand in the air.

'I make no apologies': Yumi Stynes responds to Welcome to Sex critics

Australia

A woman asleep in bed.

Are you getting enough sleep? Here's how much is recommended for your age

Health

A woman in a grey hoodie holding an earpiece in her ear.

Uncomfortable LGBTIQ+ question at FIFA Women's World Cup pushes BBC to backtrack

Australia

Screenshot from football ad showing players on field

'You've gotta see this': How this viral ad used AI trickery to prove a point about women's football

Sport

Jane Costello wears a white shirt, accessorised with a black necklace and earrings.

HIV cases are rising among straight people. Advocates say a new strategy is needed

Life

An Australian football player and a Nigerian football player.

Football is the 'world's game'. Why aren't all Women's World Cup matches on free-to-air TV?

Sport

A composite image shows a park scene full of trees on the left. On the right is an image of a tick.

Tick bites can bring on a potentially deadly meat allergy. Here's how to protect yourself

Health

A composite image of a woman in a purple football uniform and gloves next to a woman in a red football uniform

There's a Matildas jersey you can't buy. Fans and players are unhappy

Australia