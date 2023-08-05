World

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in jail

Khan, who has denied any wrongdoing, was found guilty of misusing his premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan sitting on a red chair, wearing a buttoned shirt and a grey vest.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was found guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. Source: AP / K.M. Chaudary

Key Points
  • Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested after a court sentenced him to three years in prison.
  • Khan was found guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.
  • Legal experts say the guilty verdict could end Khan's chances of participating in national elections.
Police have arrested Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in the eastern city of Lahore, his lawyer says, after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($964,000). Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

Legal experts say the guilty verdict reached by an Islamabad district court could end Khan's chances of participating in national elections that have to be held before early November.
READ MORE

'Honour killings' threaten women in Pakistan following devastating floods

"Police have arrested Imran Khan from his residence," Khan's lawyer Intezar Panjotha told Reuters on Saturday.

"We are filing a petition against the decision in the high court."

Lahore's Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamiana confirmed the arrest and told Reuters the politician was being transferred to the capital, Islamabad.

Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said in a statement it had already filed another appeal to the Supreme Court earlier on Saturday.
People participating in a protest, with flags and raising their hands.
Khan's arrest and detention for several days in May over a separate case sparked mass protests in Pakistan. Source: EPA / Shahzaib Akber
Pakistani media and a Reuters witness described police surrounding Khan's residence in Lahore on Saturday after the verdict was released, but there were no immediate signs of unrest in the hours after his arrest, unlike last May.

Khan's arrest and
detention for several days in May over a separate case
had sparked intense political turmoil and deadly clashes had erupted between his supporters and police.

Khan arrested ahead of November election

Khan's latest arrest comes with an election just months away. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proposed that parliament be dissolved on 9 August, three days before the end of its term, according to political sources, paving the way for a general election by November.
READ MORE

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan ousted from office

Khan has been charged in a string of cases since being ousted from the premiership in a no confidence vote in Pakistan's parliament in April 2022. Once criticised for being under the thumb of powerful generals, Khan's ouster came following worsening relations between him and then army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He has said the army, under current chief General Asim Munir, is continuing to target him and his party in a bid to keep him out of the elections and prevent him from returning to power. The army denies this.
Share
3 min read
Published 5 August 2023 8:39pm
Updated an hour ago 8:45pm
Source: Reuters

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Five women wearing Australian football outfits

These footballers made history in 1975. This weekend, they came out of retirement

Australia

Silhouettes of people waiting at an airport with planes outside.

Why millions of Australians are cancelling or postponing their holidays

Life

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy walking down the street in a scene from the movie Oppenheimer

Why a scene in Oppenheimer is causing outrage in this country

World

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles sitting in a chair leaning forward.

Australia's visa rules for people with HIV don't 'meet community expectations', says minister

Human Rights

A composite image featuring photos of John Howard, Anthony Albanese and Malcolm Turnbull

From 'lucky' colonisation to misinformation fears: Former PMs weigh in on Voice debate

Indigenous

Five women in navy blue tracksuits. Four are wearing black hijabs.

FIFA won't recognise them. So this team can only watch on during the Women's World Cup

Sport

Sinead O'Connor wearing a black gown and glasses.

Sinéad O'Connor sparked furore when she tore a photo of the Pope. This is why she did it

World

Two images of a sun bear standing on its hind legs

This zoo insists its sun bears are 'not humans in disguise'

World