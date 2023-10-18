Palestinians are being collectively punished for Hamas' 'barbarism': Labor frontbencher

Key Points There's a perception "Palestinian lives are considered lesser", Labor frontbencher Ed Husic says.

Husic said Australia's decision to not light up landmarks in Palestinian colours had contributed to this.

He also called for a de-escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israel's response to Hamas’ atrocity this month is collectively punishing innocent Palestinians, a Labor frontbencher has claimed.





Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic says there must be "a more strategic and precise way to hold Hamas to account" as Israel continues to bombard the densely populated Gaza Strip , saying Australia’s decision not to light up landmarks in Palestinian colours left the perception that "Palestinian lives are considered lesser".





As a minister, Husic is bound by cabinet solidarity. SBS News has sought comment from the federal government over whether his comments reflect its formal stance .



International law deems collective punishment - the punishment of a group for acts allegedly committed by a member of that group - a war crime, and it can also include the forcible transfer of a civilian population.





Israel has ordered more than a million civilians to evacuate northern Gaza, and is expected to launch a ground invasion in the near future. It also cut off water, electricity, and fuel to the region, with Israel's energy minister Israel Katz saying: "We will continue to tighten the siege until the Hamas threat to Israel and the world is removed."



"I feel very strongly that Palestinians are being collectively punished for Hamas’ barbarism . I really do feel that," Husic told ABC Radio on Thursday.





"There is an obligation on governments, particularly the Israeli government as we have said, to follow the rules of international law and to observe in particular that innocents should be protected.





"I am very mindful of the words of our prime minister in saying that protecting innocent lives is not a sign of weakness, it is a sign of strength."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong have repeatedly called for innocents to be protected where possible, but have not accused Israel of collective punishment.





Husic called for a de-escalation in the conflict, saying an occupation of Gaza served neither Israeli nor Palestinian interests in the long term.





That must include the unconditional release of hostages taken by Hamas during its attack, he said.



"There has got to be a more strategic and precise way to hold Hamas to account, but not affect innocent Palestinian families," he said.





"Israelis paid a terrible price for the barbarism of Hamas … but I'm also worried about the price Palestinians are paying.





"The rest of us will go on with our lives, but people in that part of the world in the Middle East will have to have to carry those scars. We are seeing a humanitarian catastrophe unfold before our very eyes in Gaza, and there are choices that can be made to avoid that."





Fellow Labor minister Anne Aly said it was “hard to argue” with Husic’s comments, saying more than 3,000 Palestinians, including 1,000 children, had been killed over the last fortnight.





“It is hard to argue that children are Hamas, and therefore deserve to pay the price with their lives for the actions of Hamas,” she told reporters on Thursday.





“When you look at the human situation in Gaza - a lack of water, no water, no food, no energy, no way out - it is hard to argue that it is not a form of collective punishment.





Aly called for an investigation into war crimes allegedly committed during the conflict.



“I would be loath to claim war crimes without a full investigation. That is how international law operates,” she said.





“But I would say and I would urge Israel to abide by international laws on the rules of engagement. They are there for a reason … and that reason is to protect innocent civilians, including children.”





Opposition leader Peter Dutton said there was “deep division” within Labor over the conflict.





“There's a lot of anti-Israel sentiment within the Labor caucus, and that's an open secret,” he told 2GB Radio on Thursday.





“There are lots of people who are so quick to condemn Israel for their actions. That's just their instinct.”





Dutton described Wong’s call for restraint to protect human lives as “insensitive”.



Landmarks decision makes Palestinian feel 'lesser', says Husic

Hamas' indiscriminate attack this month killed 1,400 Israelis, the largest loss of Jewish life on any single day since the Holocaust.





But more than 3,000 Palestinians have been killed, and that number is expected to rise as Israel launches a ground invasion.





Husic insisted politicians had a role in "bringing people together" to maintain social cohesion, but warned Palestinians were being subjected to dehumanising language.



The Sydney Opera House was lit up in the Israeli colours. Source: AFP / David Gray "We don't see any public landmarks in Australia that are being put up in red, black, white and green [the colours of the Palestinian flag]," Husic said.





"Now, there'll be people that are very uncomfortable with me making that remark, but goes to the heart of what Palestinians and those who care for them in Australia … think, which is: Palestinian lives are considered lesser."





Last week, a number of landmarks across Australia were lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag to mourn the victims of the Hamas attack.





A pro-Palestinian protest outside the Sydney Opera House, which was lit up, was marred by a number of participants chanting antisemitic calls for violence. The protest organisers condemned the chants, and said they had asked NSW police to intervene.



Nearly 200 Australians return from conflict zone

About 200 Australians and their family members are back in the country after leaving Israel and arriving on a government-assisted flight.





The second repatriation flight landed in Sydney on Wednesday evening with 126 Australian passport holders and their immediate families - another 43 passengers - completing onward travel for those who departed from Tel Aviv in recent days.





The plane also carried 65 citizens of Solomon Islands and 18 from Vanuatu.



Passengers were welcomed home by family and friends after arriving at Sydney Airport.



About 200 Australians and their family members are back in the country after leaving Israel and arriving on a government-assisted flight. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi Foreign Minister Penny Wong has warned Australians to leave Israel and take any opportunity possible as the situation remains "highly challenging and rapidly changing".





Officials say more than 1,500 Australians registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs have left Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.





About 1,200 Australians are in contact with the government and are receiving updates about returning home amid the conflict in the Middle East.





The government is also working to support Australians to leave the West Bank as it liaises with international partners to arrange transport to Jordan.







The safety of the 46 Australians in Gaza remains unknown after a barrage of Israeli missiles hit the strip, strikes Israeli authorities say are in response to Hamas attacks from the territory that killed 1,400 people on 7 October.







The significant escalation is the latest in a long-standing conflict between Hamas and Israel.





Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006.





Its stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist.





Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.





Some countries list only its military wing as a terrorist group.





The United Nations though did not condemn Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation, due to insufficient support from member states to do so during a 2018 vote.



