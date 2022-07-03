Palestinians hand bullet that killed Shireen Abu Aqla to the US for forensic examination

The Palestinian Authority has handed the bullet that killed prominent Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqla to US authorities for forensic examination, a Palestinian official said on Saturday.





Ms Abu Aqla was shot dead on 11 May while she was covering an Israeli military raid in the city of Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Her death sparked Palestinian outrage and international condemnation.





"The relevant parties in the state of Palestine agreed to allow the US side to conduct ballistic works on the bullet. It was handed over to them," Akram al-Khatib, General Prosecutor for the Palestinian Authority, said in a statement published by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.



There was no immediate comment from US diplomatic officials in Jerusalem.





The Israeli military, prime minister's office and defence ministry did not immediately comment when asked whether Israel would be cooperating with the US investigation and, if so, how.





Defence Minister Benny Gantz said in May that Israel was "prepared to conduct an investigation in collaboration with international actors".



After its own investigation, the Palestinian Authority said Ms Abu Aqla had been shot by an Israeli soldier in a "deliberate murder". Israel has denied the accusation and says it is continuing its own investigation.





US President Joe Biden is expected to meet separately with Palestinian and Israeli leaders during a visit to the region on 13-16 July.



