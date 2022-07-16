Pandemic leave reinstated, new telehealth item: Anthony Albanese announces COVID-19 changes

Pandemic leave payments for COVID-hit workers will be reinstated after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reversed his stance on the support measure following pressure from state and territory leaders.





The payments worth up to $750 — available to workers who need to isolate but do not have sick leave entitlements — will now be available until 30 September. Access will resume on 20 July, and the payments will be backdated to 1 July for eligible workers who were sick during that period.





They are also available to close contacts who need to isolate, and those who are caring for someone with COVID-19 but do not have leave entitlements.





The measure will be funded 50-50 by federal, state and territory governments.



Mr Albanese this week had maintained that the payments would not return but was under pressure from state and territory leaders and some members of his own backbench to reinstate them.





After a snap national cabinet meeting on Saturday, that was brought forward by two days, he said there had been "no change in position" over the payment, and that it was a "temporary measure" that had been extended based on health advice.





"I want to make sure that people aren't left behind... and that no one is faced with the unenviable choice of not being able to isolate properly without losing an income and without losing put in a situation that is difficult," Mr Albanese said.





"And so we will reverse the decision we inherited from the former government to cease this payment."





The decision to extend the payments is projected to cost about $780 million.





A national crisis payment for anyone with COVID-19 and in severe financial hardship will also be reinstated through to 30 September.



Acting opposition leader Sussan Ley said the government should be prepared to continue the payments beyond September if needed.





"We can't have this stop, start continue to happen so I hope the government is well prepared to take the action they need to," Ms Ley told ABC News.





Australian Medical Association president Dr Omar Khorsid welcomed the return of the payments but say they "should never have been removed".





The government has also been under pressure to extend the scheme allowing concession card holders to access 10 free rapid antigen tests (RATs) every three months, which will be wound up at the end of July.





The end date will not be pushed back, but there was "increased access" to the testing kits and state-based programs would allow vulnerable people to continue to access them for free.





“There is no shortage of RAT tests in Australia and the Commonwealth has paid for half of every one of them,” he said.





National cabinet was told cases across the country were expected to peak in August.



New temporary telehealth item for COVID-19 antivirals

Mr Albanese also announced the creation of a temporary telehealth item allowing Medicare to cover long consultations by GPs to prescribe COVID-19 antivirals, which will remain in place until the end of October.





Millions of Australians are now eligible for antiviral access via the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme but need to start taking them within five days of symptoms.





Following a COVID-19 positive diagnosis, they will be able from next week to have a telephone or video consultation with a doctor to obtain a prescription, Health Minister Mark Butler said.



"These antiviral medicines dramatically reduce the risk of severe disease, particularly for older Australians, and will help keep people out of hospital," he said on Saturday.





"Two antivirals are on the PBS meaning these treatments that normally cost more than $1000 will only be $6.80 for a concession card holder, and around $40 for everyone else.





Dr Khorshid dubbed this move an "important step" but was critical of the dozens of medical items no longer available bulk-billed via telehealth, including longer consultations.



Masks indoors 'encouraged'

Leaders also agreed on taking a consistent national approach to health messaging, with Australians urged to mask up indoors, practise good respiratory hygiene and test and isolate when symptomatic.





"There will be less spread if people take more action - if more people wear masks, if more people get vaccinated," Mr Albanese said



