Papua New Guinea struck by magnitude 7.6 earthquake

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit off eastern Papua New Guinea at 6.46am on Sunday, with locals reporting damage to buildings near the coastal town of Madang and further inland.





The US Geological Survey (USGS), which reported the quake, issued a tsunami warning but subsequently said the threat "has now passed".





It did, however, note that there could still be "minor sea level fluctuations in some coastal areas".



The quake was at a depth of 80 kilometres the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.





Power outages and damage to buildings were reported in parts of Papua New Guinea, with shaking felt widely in the country from towns near the epicentre to the capital of Port Moresby, about 480 kilometres away.





Images and video of damage to a university in the eastern highland town of Goroka showed large cracks appearing in walls and window awnings falling during the quake.



Locals in Lae and Madang, closest to the epicentre, told AFP the shaking was much more vigorous than previous quakes.





"Very strong, everything was like sitting on a sea — just floating," Hivi Apokore, a worker at Jais Aben Resort near Madang, said.





The quake struck at a depth of 61 kilometres, about 67 kilometres from the town of Kainantu, the USGS said.





Earthquakes are common in PNG, which sits on the Pacific Ocean's Ring of Fire, a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.



Debris in a kitchen. Source: AAP / Renagi Ravu/AP A magnitude 7.5 quake rocked PNG's remote mountainous highlands in 2018, killing more 100 people and damaging thousands of homes.



