Pauline Hanson is auctioning 'exclusive' knitwear to fund her racial discrimination defence

KEY POINTS: Pauline Hanson is selling merchandise to fund her legal defence.

The One Nation leader is being sued by Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi.

Senator Hanson told Senator Faruqi to "piss off back to Pakistan" in a September tweet.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is auctioning off hand-knitted jumpers to pay for her legal costs after Greens deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi launched legal action against her.





The Greens Deputy Leader is suing Senator Hanson for unlawful offensive behaviour over a tweet telling Senator Faruqi to "piss off back to Pakistan" in September.





Senator Faruqi is asking Senator Hanson for compensation in the form of Senator Hanson having to make a financial contribution of $150,000 to a not-for-profit or community organisation chosen by Senator Faruqi and undertake anti-racism training at her own cost.



The knitwear starts at $500, with the red jumper already receiving a bid of $1000. Senator Hanson sent out emails to her mailing list asking for donations after Senator Faruqi launched the legal action against her in May.





"The Greens are taking me to court because they want to bankrupt me and kick me out of parliament," the email from Senator Hanson said.





The One Nation leader is now auctioning off an "exclusive hand-knitted collection" of sweaters on the party's official shop to help fund her legal defence.





"All proceeds will go into the Pauline Hanson's One Nation Fighting Fund to fight for our rights to freedom of speech, democracy with regard to allegations made by Mehreen Faruqui, which is now before the courts," the website reads.



Senator Faruqi launched the suit earlier this month. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Each sweater is hand-knitted over a period of approximately 60 hours or more by the founder and leader of One Nation, Senator Hanson herself according to the website, which also features Senator Hanson modelling the knitwear.





The colour selection ranges from red, yellow, purple, olive green and multiple shades of blue including teal and each come with a certificate of authenticity.



Bidding has already began, starting at $500 a piece, with the red sweater already fetching $1000.





The website also says if possible Senator Hanson may hand deliver you the jumper herself.





Senator Faruqi was approached for comment but said she was unable to provide one because the matter is before the Federal Court.





Senator Hanson recently sold her pub in Maitland in the Hunter Valley for $1.1 million.





The One Nation leader is no stranger to a fundraising stunt, having previously released a line of rum in order to fund her satirical cartoon series, Please Explain .



