Penny Wong calls for 'restraint and calm' as China-Australia relations strain over Taiwan

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has called for calm and restraint to prevail after tensions between China and Taiwan intensified over the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.





Ms Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last week has prompted fury from Beijing, which claims the self-governed island as its own territory.





Senator Wong fronted a press conference on Monday in the wake of China conducting live-fire drills near Taiwan in retaliation.





Advertisement

Over the weekend, the Chinese Embassy also warned Australia against involvement, saying "finger-pointing" against Beijing was unacceptable.





Senator Wong said Australia continued to urge "restraint and de-escalation" attempting to not be drawn on Beijing's criticism of Australia's approach.





"What is most crucial at the moment is that the temperature is lowered and calm is restored when it comes to cross-Strait tensions," she told reporters.





"Australia is not the only country that is concerned about escalation - the region is concerned about escalation - the region is concerned about the risk of conflict."



A Taiwanese F-5 fighter jet after taking off from Chihhang Air Base on 6 August 2022 in Taitung, Taiwan. China has been conducting live-fire drills in waters close to Taiwan. Credit: Annabelle Chih/Getty Images Asked if she had spoken to her Taiwanese counterpart, Joseph Wu, Senator Wong said she had not.





China launched ballistic missiles during its live-fire exercises near Taiwan after Ms Pelosi's visit. She is the most senior US politician to make the trip in more than two decades.





Taiwan's defence ministry has also said multiple Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones were simulating attacks on the island and its navy.





Australia doesn't formally recognise Taiwan as a sovereign state.





Adhering to China’s “one-China policy”, the Australian government has instead continued ties with Taiwan on an unofficial basis.



A joint statement from Australia, the United States and Japan on Friday condemned the Chinese government's actions and urged them to immediately stop military exercises.





The Chinese embassy in Australia responded with a statement on Saturday expressing concern and "discontent".





"The actions taken by Chinese government to safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity and curb the separatist activities are legitimate and justified," the statement said.





"Instead of expressing sympathy and support to the victim, the Australian side has condemned the victim along with the perpetrators."



Opposition leader Peter Dutton has welcomed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH Opposition leader Peter Dutton on Monday welcomed the visit from Ms Pelosi to Taiwan, describing the reaction from Beijing as "completely over the top".





He said the activity around Taiwan and also in the East China Sea are all "deeply concerning acts".





"We stand together with countries to condemn the actions of China because they are provocative [and] can result in an escalation," he said.





"Nobody wants to see conflict and war - we want to see peace in our region - but the acts of aggression from China at the moment are quite phenomenal."



Beijing has accused the US of being the biggest threat to peace in the Taiwan Strait and said Australia should not take sides in maritime disputes between China and Japan.



