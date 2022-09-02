Pensioner changes and a disability employment commitment: Here's what came out of the Skills Summit's final day

The Albanese government has declared the Jobs and Skills Summit a success, saying it has exceeded even its "most optimistic aspirations."





Changes to pensioner income rules and a $3 million disability employment initiative pilot are two of the key announcements made on the final day of the summit.





Here's what you need to know.



Pension rules relaxed for senior workers

One of the significant plans is the introduction of a measure to allow pensioners to work extra hours without losing their payments.





Under the changes, pensioners will receive a one-off income credit so working seniors can earn an extra $4,000 over this financial year without losing their pension.





At the moment, pensioners can earn $7,800 a year before their payments are docked.





"In order to get more older Australian workers into the workforce, we need to make that easier by relaxing the various work tests," Mr Chalmers said.



Disability employment initiative pilot to be established

A commitment to close the gap in employment for people with a disability has also been announced.





Working with the peak body representing businesses, the government will commit more than $3 million to ensure more Australians living with a disability can access work.





A disability employment initiative pilot would be established in partnership with the Business Council of Australia after a memorandum of understanding was reached, Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said.



The government also committed to embedding employment into National Disability Insurance Scheme plans to ensure participants who want to work are provided with support to do so.





People who experience barriers to work not only have trouble finding employment but are twice as likely to experience discrimination when they do accept a job, Ms Rishworth said.





"Bias and community attitudes have a significant economic and social cost (and) we are missing an important opportunity to contribute to Australia's economic growth," she told the summit on Friday.



Migration gap to be lifted

Earlier, it was announced the government will boost the permanent skilled migration cap to 195,000 places for this financial year to help fill pressing labour shortages.





The permanent skilled migration cap is currently 160,000 and will be boosted by 35,000 places in 2022/23.





Lifting the annual cap to plug skills gaps amid severe staff shortages in multiple sectors has been a key point of discussion in the lead-up to the summit.



Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the measures would include a lift to state-and territory-sponsored visas from 11,000 last year to 31,000.





"There is nothing in this room with universal support but an area where almost everyone agrees is that we need to lift the permanent migration numbers for this year."





With housing shortages a key issue impacting the mobility of the workforce and the ability to boost migration, the Treasurer also said the government planned to attract more funding from super funds into housing projects.



What other measures will be introduced?

The government has also committed to $1 billion in joint federal-state funding for fee-free TAFE in 2023 and a boost to the skilled migration cap.





Work restrictions on international students will also be relaxed, and extra funding has been allocated to clear the visa backlog.





Workplace relations laws will also be modernised to include making bargaining "accessible for all workers and businesses".



"We will amend the Fair Work Act to strengthen access to flexible working arrangements, make unpaid parental leave more flexible and strengthen protection for workers against discrimination and harassment," Mr Chalmers said.



