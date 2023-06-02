'People dying around me': At least 150 killed and hundreds injured in India train collision

At least 120 people were killed, more than 850 more were injured and many others are feared trapped after a grisly three-train collision late Friday in eastern India's Odisha state, local officials said.





The Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata to Chennai, collided with another passenger train, the Howrah Superfast Express, railway officials said on Friday evening.





Images broadcast on local stations showed smashed train compartments torn open with blood-stained holes of twisted metal, and scores of passengers lying beside the tracks near Balasore, about 200 kilometres from the state capital Bhubaneswar.



People inspect the site of passenger trains that derailed in the Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, on Friday, 2 June 2023. Source: AAP / AP "We have more than 120 deaths per the last count and the number is increasing as there are a lot of serious injuries, head injuries," Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of Odisha Fire Services, said from the accident site.





"A very sad incident and the prognosis is not good".





Hundreds of young people lined up outside a government hospital in Odisha's Soro to donate blood.





"I was there at the site and I can see blood, broken limbs and people dying around me," an eyewitness told Reuters.





One survivor told local TV news reporters that he had sleeping when the accident happened, and woke to find himself trapped under around a dozen fellow passengers, before somehow crawling out of the carriage with only injuries to his neck and arm.





Another TV station showed graphic images of a train car toppled to one side of the track, as residents tried to pull victims to safety.





The Howrah Superfast Express derailed and became entangled with the Coromandel Express, South Eastern Railway authorities said in a statement.



Odisha state's chief secretary Pradeep Jena confirmed that "about 850 injured people have been sent to hospitals", with rescue work ongoing.





"Our top priority now is rescuing (the passengers) and providing health support to the injured," he said.





Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said authorities' priority was "removing the living to the hospitals, that's our first concern, to look after the living".





Rescue operations were underway at the site and "all possible assistance" is being given to those affected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.



Rescue teams have been mobilised from Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Kolkata in West Bengal, federal Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a tweet.



