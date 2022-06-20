Peter Bol breaks Australian and Oceanian 800m records again in Paris meet

Peter Bol has lowered the Australian 800 metres record for the third time and thought for a moment he'd earned a perfect early birthday present for his coach at the Paris Diamond League meeting.





The Australian runner was outpaced for victory on Saturday night by an inspired but controversial finish from home favourite Benjamin Robert, with Bol's consolation being setting a new Oceania record of 1:44.00 for the two-lap event.





When news came through that the Frenchman had been disqualified, it left the Perth athlete to wonder if he'd been handed the ideal gift for his coach Justin Rinaldi, whose birthday is on Sunday.





But an appeal from the French runner was upheld later.



"I wanted to run 1:43 and give Justin an early birthday present for tomorrow. Came a bit short but stoked with the PB [personal best] and national record," said Bol, who bettered his own Oceania mark of 1:44.11 set at the Olympics last year when he finished fourth.





When he set the record the last year, SBS News travelled to Bol's house in Perth, where his family and friends watched him live in the 800m final.





"He is a champion," Bol's father, Abdalla Mador Bol said last year.





"Win or lose, he already made history. We’re proud of him," his cousin Abra Bol added.



This time, Bol said his performance was no surprise, putting it down to his focus on training.





"It was no surprise at all. We've built this new level of confidence and when training is going well there's no reason why we can't run those fast times and be competitive on the world stage," Mr Bol said.





"Seeing [training partner and former Australian record-holder] Joseph [Deng] run the [world championship] standard last week was awesome and running a 1,500m PB last week was just part of training.





"We've just been building strength and endurance. The difference is though since Joseph ran his qualifier last week the energy has been high and that's a major benefit in itself."



"In the last 200m, I was burnt," Bol said.





"I said to myself, 'It's gonna be hard to finish'. Then something happened in the last 50 metres - the second wind.





"It's difficult to explain but it proves that you cannot give up, everything can happen.





"It's my first victory on Diamond League - and it happens in Paris. The pressure was strong with this crowd, but we need to get used to that before Paris 2024 Olympics."



Bol said he wasn't too upset he couldn't quite break the magic 1:44 mark, convinced "we can definitely go 1:43" and that he's well-primed to challenge for a medal at both the world championships and Commonwealth Games.





"My goal for both championships is to medal. Keep my head up, keep ticking off sessions and competing strong against any field. I believe medals are within reach," added Bol, who's now joint-top of the Diamond League 800m standings with Canadian Marco Arop.





Australia's Olympic high jump silver medallist Nicola Olyslagers - formerly McDermott, before her recent marriage - cleared 1.95m but it was only enough for joint-third as she was eclipsed by Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who jumped a 2022 world-best of 2.01m.





Kelsey-Lee Barber, bronze medallist from Tokyo, was fifth in the javelin (60.60 metres), finishing one place behind her Aussie teammate Mackenzie Little (61.23m).



