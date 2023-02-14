Peter Bol's suspension lifted but athlete not cleared yet as drug saga continues

Key Points: Peter Bol's provisional suspension has been lifted after his A and B samples from a drugs test did not match.

The Olympian says he is exonerated of doping, but Australia's anti-drugs agency says its investigation continues.

Bol tested positive for erythropoietin last year.

Australian runner Peter Bol's suspension has been lifted but he is not yet in the clear as the nation's sport integrity body says his drug test results need to be further analysed.





Bol released a statement on Tuesday expressing enormous relief after saying the results of his B sample did not confirm the results of his positive A sample in January.





But Sport Integrity Australia (SIA), Australia's anti-doping organisation, clarified in its own statement the testing of the B sample returned an Atypical Finding (ATF) which would require a secondary expert opinion before it can be reported.





"An ATF is not the same as a negative test result," the SIA statement said.





SIA explained that an ATF is a report that is not conclusive, and must be further investigated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), a body which seeks to stop drug use in sport.



Peter Bol celebrates winning silver in the 800m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins "Sport Integrity Australia will, as part of its investigation, proceed to consider whether any anti-doping rule violation/s have been committed. It is not possible to provide a timeframe at this point."





SIA confirmed Bol's suspension has been lifted.





The national 800m record holder was suspended by SIA after he was told on 10 January that an October test had returned a positive result for the banned substance erythropoietin , known as EPO.





EPO boosts the amount of red blood cells in the body and can improve aerobic capacity. WADA bans its use.





"I was just informed that my B Sample did not confirm my A Sample," Bol said in a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday.





"Last month I told everyone that I was innocent and asked that everyone in Australia believe me and let the process play out. I was hopeful that the process would exonerate me. This morning, I am relieved to report that it did."





The 28-year-old revealed that the last month was "nothing less than a nightmare".



"To say it one more time: I am innocent and have not taken this substance as I was accused.





"I have NEVER in my life purchased, researched, possessed, administered, or used synthetic EPO or any other prohibited substance and never will."





The dual Commonwealth Games medallist doubled down against the initial test results when they were leaked, and pleaded for the Australian public to believe his innocence.





The first positive drug test placed Bol at risk of his recent WA Young Australian of the Year award being stripped from him.



