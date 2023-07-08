Australia

Peter Dutton doubles down on Voice opposition as Nationals leader rejects push for treaty

Peter Dutton described the Voice to Parliament as the "most significant change that's been proposed to our constitution in 120 years" as he urged voters to reject it.

A split image of two men in suits speaking at a podium

Peter Dutton (right) has pushed for more details about the Voice while David Littleproud said the Nationals were unlikely to ever accept a treaty. Source: AAP / Darren England

Key Points
  • Peter Dutton pushed for more details about the Voice during a speech at the Liberal National Party convention in Brisbane.
  • He accused the prime minister of setting Australia "on a course to division".
  • Nationals Leader David Littleproud told the convention he did not believe his party would ever accept a push for treaty.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton has ramped up calls for Australians to reject what he calls the most important vote in Australian history.

Dutton urged Australians to vote No in the upcoming referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament during a speech at the Liberal National Party convention in Brisbane on Saturday.

He pushed for more details about the Voice and said the public was starved of an opportunity to contest ideas surrounding "the most significant votes in our nation's history".
READ MORE

Only eight of Australia's 44 referendums were a Yes. Here's what they were

"The prime minister has set our country on a course to division, when he has an opportunity to unite us he's choosing the path of division," Dutton told LNP party faithful.

"This is the most significant change that's been proposed to our constitution in 120 years."

It comes two months after Liberal National state MPs voted in favour of historic laws to help shape future treaty negotiations in Queensland.

However, on Saturday Nationals leader David Littleproud told the convention he did not believe his party would ever accept the push for a treaty.

"We don't believe that a treaty is necessary," he told the audience.
A man gestures by extending his right hand as a woman claps in the background.
National Party Leader David Littleproud (right) during the Queensland Liberal National Party (LNP) annual conference in Brisbane on Saturday, 8 July 2023. Source: AAP / Darren England
READ MORE

Yes or No? Here are the key arguments for and against the Voice

Earlier in the week, Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney accused Dutton of being a "bully boy" for criticising big businesses supporting the Yes vote.

She claimed the No campaign used tactics pioneered by former US president Donald Trump to divide the nation over the referendum.

During his address, Dutton said the LNP had consistent values but also spoke of points of difference around personality and policy.

"During different periods there's been stability and instability in the organisation and we can't win government if the public sees an organisation which is unfit to govern," he said.
Share
2 min read
Published 8 July 2023 4:03pm
Updated 8 July 2023 4:25pm
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A queue of climbers on the top of Mount Everest's summit.

'I stepped over a dead body': Why 2023 could be Mount Everest's worst year yet

World

01-kitchen-sponge.w704.h396.jpg

'Don't even sink about it': Why you should stop pouring these common liquids down the drain

Life

A hotel worker standing at a reception desk

How a man stayed in a five-star hotel for nearly two years without paying

World

Emergency crew members stand near an overturned bus on the side of a road.

Driver charged after 10 people killed in Hunter Valley bus crash. Here's what we know

Australia

Titanic tourist vessel missing

'Catastrophic implosion': All five people onboard missing Titanic sub confirmed dead

World

Here are the main arguments for and against enshrining the Voice.

Yes or No? Here are the key arguments for and against the Voice

Politics

A composite image of Flinders Street Station in Melbourne (left), and the Sydney Opera House.

The world's most liveable cities have been revealed. Here's how Australia ranked

Australia

A composite image of Hannah Gadsby and a man viewing her exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

'Pablo-matic': Why is Hannah Gadsby's Picasso exhibition copping so much criticism?

World