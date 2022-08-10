Peter Dutton snubs Canberra jobs summit, calls event 'a stunt with the unions'

The federal opposition won't be represented at the upcoming Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra, as pressure grows on Labor to ditch income tax cuts for the wealthy.





Neither Opposition Leader Peter Dutton nor any other shadow frontbenchers will attend the summit, to be staged at Parliament House on 1 and 2 September.





The summit — a Labor election promise — will aim to address Australia's economic challenges and will bring together about 100 representatives from the business, union, and community sectors.



Mr Dutton has received a letter formally inviting him to attend, but has labelled the event a "stunt with the unions".





"We will support all sorts of good policy from the government, we've demonstrated that. But we're not going to support stunts," he told reporters in Brisbane on Wednesday.





He noted the letter had been leaked to the media shortly after it was sent to him.





"The (unions) completely hold the Labor Party on a string and the outcome of the job summit will represent the priorities of the unions."



Liberal deputy leader Sussan Ley said no one from the coalition would go.





However, Nationals leader David Littleproud told Sky News he would go if invited.





An Australian Council of Trade Unions paper released ahead of the summit outlined how the economy could be overhauled in the national interest.



ACTU secretary Sally McManus says Australian workers have suffered through nearly a decade of insecure work and stagnant wages, and have been met with historically high inflation resulting in real pay cuts.





The Greens welcomed the ACTU's call to use targeted tax measures to cool off demand, including an excess profits levy on companies, incentives for businesses to invest in capital and cancellation of the planned stage three tax cuts for higher-income households.





Greens treasury spokesman Nick McKim said the Labor government should walk away from the high-end income tax cuts.



"Scott Morrison's stage three tax cuts will overwhelmingly flow to the wealthiest people in the country, with a $9000 tax break for people earning $200,000 but nothing for those on the minimum wage," Senator McKim said.





"Instead of giving a tax cut to billionaires and politicians, we should be putting dental and mental health into Medicare and making childcare free."





The Greens also welcomed the ACTU's call for the introduction of super profits taxes.



