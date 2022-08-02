Peter Dutton tells MPs many Australians don’t understand Indigenous Voice to Parliament proposal

Federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton maintains the onus is now on the Labor Government to explain the details of the proposed Voice to Parliament constitutional changes.





In a closed-door meeting with Liberal and National party colleagues, Mr Dutton has expressed concern about whether the broader Australian community understand what the proposal is about.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed a proposed referendum question to put to Australians on Indigenous constitutional recognition at the Garma Festival in Arnhem Land over the weekend.



He said the crafting of the question is aimed at putting a "simple" proposition to Australians to create the best chance of referendum success.





The proposed question is: "Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?"





Mr Dutton says Labor now has to explain the way the Voice to Parliament would function.



He has made few comments on the issue since Saturday.





The Liberal leader has impressed on his colleagues the importance of approaching the issue in a "respectful and thoughtful" way.





At the same time he has reaffirmed his approach to focus on practical improvements that lead to reconciliation.



No date set yet for a referendum

No firm timeline has been set for a referendum to be held, although Mr Albanese has committed to seeing the change through during his three-year term.





The group behind the Uluru Statement — From the Heart — is proposing two dates for the referendum: 27 May 2023, or 27 January 2024.





The 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart was endorsed by an "overwhelming consensus" of more than 250 delegates meeting after a series of regional dialogues across the country.



Before then, no national Indigenous consensus position had been reached on the issue.





The Uluru Statement from the Heart calls for a First Nations voice to be included in the constitution. It also urged politicians to back a Makarrata Commission, through legislative change, to oversee both the development of a Treaty with First Nations people and a process of truth-telling about history.





The Yolŋu word 'Makarrata' is a conflict resolution aimed at healing past injustices.



Differing views on delivering the Uluru Statement from the Heart

There are voices who have been critical of Mr Albanese's proposed approach to implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart.





Yolŋu man and independent MP in the NT Parliament, Yingiya Mark Guyula, said he would like to see the focus first on a treaty with Indigenous Australians before an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.



He told NITV News he believes delivering on a Treaty first will better deliver on the push for self-determination of First Nations people and elements of the Uluru Statement of the Heart.





"But Voice itself is just hopeless. It is not much at all. It is the Treaty we believe that has the power," he said.





"It will send families to move back onto their Country...clan estates how we were. And give us strength and power again. We were disempowered because of what was taken away from us."





Australia remains the only Commonwealth country to have never signed a legally binding treaty, covering issues such as land rights, with its Indigenous people.



Anthony Albanese said on Saturday the greatest threat to advancing Indigenous constitutional recognition is "indifference".





"There may well be misinformation and fear campaigns to counter," he said emphasising the importance of the education campaign for there to be a successful referendum outcome.





Only eight of Australia's 44 referendums resulted in a 'yes' vote.





Of the 1,000 people gathered at Garma, there were Indigenous leaders who said they would be holding Mr Albanese to his commitment to see the Indigenous recognition issue through to the end.



