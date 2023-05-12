Peter Dutton warns migration boost will worsen Australia's housing crisis in budget reply

KEY POINTS: Opposition leader Peter Dutton has delivered his first budget reply.

Mr Dutton has warned that poorly managed migration will deepen Australia's housing crisis.

He accused Labor of avoiding tough decisions to help families.

Peter Dutton says a wave of migration will worsen Australia's housing crisis and leave the nation's battlers struggling in its wake.





In his budget reply speech on Thursday, Mr Dutton also said that, if the Coalition won the next election, it would ban betting ads during sports matches and commit $5 million to make treatment more affordable for conditions affecting women such as endometriosis.





The Opposition leader said, while the nation was built on the success of its migrants, migration intake had to be managed to avoid exacerbating the housing crisis.





"Families can't find rental accommodation, you can't buy a house at an auction, it's tough," he told Nine's Today show on Friday.



Coalition leader Peter Dutton is greeted by his wife Kirilly Dutton, after delivering his budget reply speech. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the Coalition's position was the "height of hypocrisy" with the 2019 budget forecasting Australia's population to hit 27 million.





"They were proposing that there be a bigger Australia than what we've faced now," he said.





Mr Marles said the Coalition and Greens were teaming up to block policies such as the government's $10 billion housing fund, which was aimed at alleviating the housing crunch.



Peter Dutton says budget hurts families

While the opposition backed some budget measures, such as tripling the bulk billing incentive and expanding single-parent payments, Mr Dutton said families had received little support.





"The budget hurts working Australians. Worse, it risks creating a generation of working poor Australians," he said on Thursday.





Opposition finance spokeswoman Jane Hume said the government had failed to tackle inflation.





"Unless you slay that dragon, well, essentially you're not governing. You're not doing your job," she told ABC TV on Friday.





"If you're governing for all Australians, you have to tackle the problem at the source, not simply the symptoms. The only way to do that is to bring down inflation."



Mr Dutton said increasing overseas migration by 1.5 million people across the next five years would fuel a housing and rental crisis.





"Cities, towns and suburbs are already choked with congestion, yet in this budget - as it did in the last - the government is cutting infrastructure spending already announced," he said.





He doubled down on claims families with children and a mortgage would be $25,000 worse off under the government and said power bills would still rise despite measures in the budget providing energy relief.





"Very few Australians can say they are better off today than they were 12 months ago when Labor was elected," he said.



Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers his post-budget address at the National Press Club in Canberra. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Senator Hume said the prime concern was not the number of new migrants, but how the system was managed.





"We've been built on the back of the migrant story and we want that to continue ... but if you don't manage your migration intake, then it can actually do economic harm rather than good," she said.





Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said Mr Dutton's address rehashed old ideas rejected by voters at the last election.





"He's come back into the parliament with the same old ideas and the same old approach instead of trying to unify the country and make them feel confident about the future," he said.



The budget contained $14.6 billion in cost-of-living relief measures, including a $40-per-week increase in welfare payments for those on JobSeeker - a measure the Coalition will oppose.





Instead, Mr Dutton said there should be an increase in the income-free threshold, arguing people would be able to earn more.



