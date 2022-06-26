World

Philippines' Fuschia Anne Ravena wins transgender pageant in Thailand

A 27-year-old business owner from the Philippines beat 22 other contestants to win the transgender beauty pageant, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Fuschia Anne Ravena cries tears of joy as she is crowned the winner of the Miss International Queen 2022 transgender beauty pageant.

Fuschia Anne Ravena celebrates after winning in the Miss International Queen 2022 transgender beauty pageant in the Thai resort city of Bangkok. Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Filipina Fuschia Anne Ravena was crowned Miss International Queen 2022 at a contest in Thailand billed as the world's largest and most popular transgender pageant.

The 27-year-old business owner beat 22 other contestants for the crown, with the second and third place going to contestants from Colombia and France, respectively.
READ MORE
Janina supported her daughter when she identified as transgender. Her parents didn't respond the same way
Advertisement
"My first message to everyone is to spread love and peace and unity because that is the most important thing that we do as of the moment and what's happening in the world right now," said Fuschia Anne Ravena, who wore a glittery-silver evening gown.

The pageant, which was halted for almost two years because of the pandemic, resumed in the Thai seaside town of Pattaya during Pride Month to also celebrate gender equality, said Alisa Phanthusak, the CEO of Miss Tiffany Show, the organiser.
Philippines' Fuschia Anne Ravena (centre) is kissed by first runner-up Jasmine Jimenez (left) of Colombia and second runner-up Aela Chanel of France at the Miss International Queen 2022 transsexual beauty pageant.
Philippines' Fuschia Anne Ravena (centre) is kissed by first runner-up Jasmine Jimenez (left) of Colombia and second runner-up Aela Chanel of France at the Miss International Queen 2022 transsexual beauty pageant. Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
The contest, which brings together transgender people from around the world, was launched over a decade ago to help transgender women feel more accepted by society.

Thailand has one of Asia's most open and visible lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) communities, adding to its image of tolerance and attraction as a liberal holiday destination for foreign tourists.

But activists say Thai laws and institutions have yet to reflect changing social attitudes and still discriminate against LGBTIQ+ people and same-sex couples.
SHARE
2 min read
Published 26 June 2022 at 7:41pm, updated an hour ago at 7:45pm
Source: Reuters
Tags
Asia Pacific