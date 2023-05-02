World

Pia-NO: Why this street piano, meant to entertain commuters, was removed

One pianist reportedly played Chopsticks — a song commonly taught to beginners — for more than an hour.

A woman playing a piano.

A city in Japan has removed a street piano from a train station. Source: Supplied / NHK World Japan

It was supposed to provide some light entertainment for commuters. Instead, this street piano struck the wrong chord, local authorities say.

The instrument was installed at a train station in Kakogawa, Japan, where the city council wanted to embrace a global trend that has seen street pianos placed in public places,
according to the NZ Herald
.

But the piano has caused a headache, Kakogawa City Council said, adding that rule-breakers had left the council no choice but to remove it.

Those wanting to tickle the ivories were told to sanitise their hands before playing, to keep their performances under 10 minutes, and to refrain from vocal accompaniment,
the BBC reports
.

But users defied the rules, the council said. Some triggered complaints by performing during station announcements, while others sat there playing for up to an hour — sometimes the same tune over and over again.
A piano at a train station.
Kakogawa City Council said rule-breakers had left it no choice but to remove the piano. Source: Supplied / Kakogawa City Council
One pianist played Chopsticks — a song commonly taught to beginners — for more than an hour, the NZ Herald reported.

The publication reported that while some commuters were happy to see it go, many wanted it to say.

“I have an electronic piano at home, so I like to practice here,” said one commuter quoted by the NZ Herald. “Most people observe the rules. I think it should stay,” he said.

The piano may find a new home in a different public location, according to the BBC.
Published 2 May 2023 11:29am
Updated 21m ago 1:14pm
Source: SBS News

