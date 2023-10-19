Planning a Europe trip? These are the cheapest cities to fly into

Key Points Flight comparison site Kayak has examined prices for flights from Australia to Europe over a six-month period.

While London was the most searched-for European city, it was not the most affordable.

Kayak found Istanbul was the most affordable, followed by Rome, Amsterdam and Paris.

The 2023 European summer has come and gone, and if you're an eager traveller, you might already be planning next year's trip, or looking ahead at a White Christmas.





Flying from Australia to Europe doesn't come cheap, and if you're looking to save yourself some money, the city you fly into could make a big difference.





Flight comparison site Kayak has examined prices from Australian airports to Europe between October 2023 and March 2024, and found the top 10 most affordable flight destinations over the next six months.





Here's what you need to know before planning your next trip.



What is the cheapest European city to fly into?

According to Kayak, Istanbul in Türkiye is the most affordable European city to fly into, with the average price for a return economy airfare sitting at $2,038.





Rome came in second at $2,044 while Amsterdam was third at $2,150.



Istanbul is the most affordable European city to fly to from Australia, according to Kayak. Source: SBS News Paris was fourth at $2,200, followed by Milan and Skopje at $2,292 and $2,318 respectively.





London, which is the most searched-for destination, was the seventh most affordable, with the average return economy flight priced at $2,338.





Kayak country director Abhijit Mishra said research and flexibility are key to saving money on airfares.





"If you're smart about where and when you fly, there could be great deals to be had," Mishra said.





"Istanbul, Rome and Amsterdam are currently the most cost-effective European destinations for Aussies to fly into, and February is the most affordable time to fly in the next six months."



Angus Kidman, editor and travel expert at financial comparison site Finder, said it's important to consider your holiday plans and places you want to visit before deciding which airport to fly into.





Istanbul is right on the edge of Europe, meaning you could spend more time and money on further transit if you're planning to visit Western Europe.





"As a landing point, it may not ultimately work out to be the cheapest for the whole trip just because you are that little bit further away from the centre of the action," he said.





"I think Amsterdam is a really good one to look into because you do see cheaper flights going to there; it's a really busy airport, so lots of different airlines fly there with lots of different connections and it's a good base for getting elsewhere, either by getting another flight or also by getting on the train."



Kidman said while many Australians plan Europe trips based on flying in and out of London, this may not be the most cost-effective or practical option.





"In terms of getting cheap airfares, London very rarely comes into it, partly because of the access costs for the airports in London ... it can often be cheaper to fly into one of the other cities," he said.





"If the UK is your destination, London is not the only place that you necessarily need to land; you get a decent number of international flights that land in places like Manchester or Edinburgh."



Are flights to Europe getting more expensive?

The average price of a return economy airfare to Europe from Australia is $2,381, down from $2,414 over the same period last year, according to Kayak's data.





Flights to Istanbul decreased by 3 per cent, while flights to Rome and Amsterdam decreased by 12 per cent and 6 per cent respectively.





Further down the list, flights to London decreased by 2 per cent, while flights to Athens decreased by 26 per cent over the same period.



Kidman said while prices have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, airfares are beginning to stabilise.





But he does not expect significant price reductions anytime soon.





"When you're looking at the European route, they're not as horrible as they were back 12 months or so ago, people were paying insane amounts of money to do trips," he said.





"Pre-pandemic, you were seeing these sort of things where you could potentially ... get yourself to Europe for just about under a thousand bucks and we're not seeing anything like that.





"And I don't think we'll see the likes of that anytime in the near future."



When is the best time to book a trip to Europe?

Kidman said for trips during European summer, which is peak season, it is best to book well in advance.





"The sooner you get in for that, the better," he said.





"Most airfares will go on sale just under a year before when they're available, and it's rare to see them get any cheaper for that peak season than when they first go on sale."



For those wanting to grab a bargain but still experience European summer, Kidman recommends going either side of July and August.





He also suggests considering mid-week flights.





"Having a bit of flexibility about what dates you're going to go to makes a big difference ... the more flexible you can be, the better chance you have of securing that cheaper flight."





According to Kayak, February 2024 is the most affordable month to travel to Europe in the next six months, with an average price of $1,904 for a return economy airfare from Australia.



